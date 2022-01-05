https://sputniknews.com/20220105/whats-good-for-the-goose--1092028423.html

What's Good for the Goose

What's Good for the Goose

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently suggested that there were "multiple grounds" to impeach US President Joe Biden, primarily as lawmakers had previously impeached... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-05T03:19+0000

2022-01-05T03:19+0000

2022-01-05T03:19+0000

joe biden

ted cruz

cartoons

impeachment

ted rall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092025791_0:89:1200:764_1920x0_80_0_0_a761dfaf9cf2a4bca1aaf2817095bb36.jpg

Cruz, when asked whether a Republican House of Representatives would impeach Biden, declared that the event was possible, as, in his estimation, Democrats had "crossed the line" and politically "weaponized impeachment."While Cruz is less optimistic about the GOP taking the US Senate, the senator insisted that Republicans have a "90-10" chance of winning control of the US House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, ted cruz, cartoons, impeachment, ted rall