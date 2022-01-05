What's Good for the Goose

Cruz, when asked whether a Republican House of Representatives would impeach Biden, declared that the event was possible, as, in his estimation, Democrats had "crossed the line" and politically "weaponized impeachment."While Cruz is less optimistic about the GOP taking the US Senate, the senator insisted that Republicans have a "90-10" chance of winning control of the US House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently suggested that there were "multiple grounds" to impeach US President Joe Biden, primarily as lawmakers had previously impeached Trump twice. The US senator characterized a potential article of impeachment against Biden as the latter's "utter lawlessness" in combating the influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border.
"One of the real disadvantages of doing that, and it is something you and I talked about at great length, the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, what is good for the goose is good for the gander," said Cruz.
