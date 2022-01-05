https://sputniknews.com/20220105/what-a-disgrace-furore-over-reigning-champion-novak-djokovics-australian-open-medical-exemption-1092034936.html

'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption

'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption

In the last 24 hours, a number of politicians, professional tennis players, and medics have all raked Novak Djokovic over his Australian Open medical exemption, taking umbrage at his anti-vaccination stance that he has been quite vocal about.

2022-01-05T12:07+0000

2022-01-05T12:07+0000

2022-01-05T12:30+0000

tennis

sport

australian open tennis championship

novak djokovic

sputnik

sport

sport

scott morrison

vaccination

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092036689_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf149982e31c29ffd1fbe92ab7fb4c4.jpg

In the last 24 hours, a number of politicians, professional tennis players, and medics have all raked Novak Djokovic over his Australian Open medical exemption, taking umbrage at his anti-vaccination stance that he has been quite vocal about.Amid rising furore, deputy Victorian Liberal leader David Southwick dubbed the decision of the Australian Open organisers to grant defending champion Djokovic an exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination a "disgrace".Southwick claimed that Djokovic's medical exemption would hurt the ordinary residents of Victoria as they have seen six lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus, while the 20-time Grand Slam holder would still be able to compete in the tournament despite being unvaccinated. Former Vice President of the Australian Medical Association Stephen Parnis labelled the decision by the authorities as "appalling".Meanwhile, a section of tennis players, including local hopefuls James Duckworth and Alex de Minaur have expressed surprise at Djokovic's medical exemption.Former AFL great Kevin Bartlett was much more scathing in his criticism of the decision, declaring that the island nation's public had been "fooled".Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, asked Djokovic to provide proof about why he can't be vaccinated. Morrison even went on to warn Djokovic that if he failed to offer any evidence of his medical condition, he would not be allowed to stay in Australia and would be immediately sent back home.The first Grand Slam of the year gets underway in Melbourne on 17 January.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

tennis, sport, australian open tennis championship, novak djokovic, sputnik, sport, sport, scott morrison, vaccination, prime minister, medical exemptions, player, prime minister, tennis star