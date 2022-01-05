Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Stun Grenades Explosions, Shots Heard in Almaty, No Police Visible
WATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked
WATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked
Keeping exotic animals like lions, tigers or cheetahs as pets is legal in several countries in the Middle East and South Asia.
2022-01-05T14:18+0000
2022-01-05T14:18+0000
lion
viral video
viral
viral videos
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092039993_49:0:1270:687_1920x0_80_0_0_2db98edcd0781646c7cca9d82080f289.jpg
In a bizarre incident, a woman carrying an escaped pet lion in her arms on the streets of Kuwait has taken the Internet by storm.The lion reportedly sparked panic in Kuwait City after escaping from its enclosure and entering a residential area.In a video that has gone viral, a woman is seen holding tight to the struggling lion trying to break free as it growls and resists aggressively, trying to escape from her grip. After walking a few metres, the woman releases the lion on the ground near her.Netizens couldn't believe their eyes and widely shared the video on Twitter, which has been viewed over 450,000 times and commented upon by hundreds of people.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
WATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked

14:18 GMT 05.01.2022
A woman carries a lion
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Keeping exotic animals like lions, tigers or cheetahs as pets is legal in several countries in the Middle East and South Asia.
In a bizarre incident, a woman carrying an escaped pet lion in her arms on the streets of Kuwait has taken the Internet by storm.
The lion reportedly sparked panic in Kuwait City after escaping from its enclosure and entering a residential area.
In a video that has gone viral, a woman is seen holding tight to the struggling lion trying to break free as it growls and resists aggressively, trying to escape from her grip. After walking a few metres, the woman releases the lion on the ground near her.
Netizens couldn't believe their eyes and widely shared the video on Twitter, which has been viewed over 450,000 times and commented upon by hundreds of people.
