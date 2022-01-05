WATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked

In a bizarre incident, a woman carrying an escaped pet lion in her arms on the streets of Kuwait has taken the Internet by storm.The lion reportedly sparked panic in Kuwait City after escaping from its enclosure and entering a residential area.In a video that has gone viral, a woman is seen holding tight to the struggling lion trying to break free as it growls and resists aggressively, trying to escape from her grip. After walking a few metres, the woman releases the lion on the ground near her.Netizens couldn't believe their eyes and widely shared the video on Twitter, which has been viewed over 450,000 times and commented upon by hundreds of people.
Keeping exotic animals like lions, tigers or cheetahs as pets is legal in several countries in the Middle East and South Asia.
In a bizarre incident, a woman carrying an escaped pet lion in her arms on the streets of Kuwait has taken the Internet by storm.
The lion reportedly sparked panic in Kuwait City after escaping from its enclosure and entering a residential area.
In a video that has gone viral, a woman is seen holding tight to the struggling lion trying to break free as it growls and resists aggressively, trying to escape from her grip. After walking a few metres, the woman releases the lion on the ground near her.
Netizens couldn't believe their eyes and widely shared the video on Twitter, which has been viewed over 450,000 times and commented upon by hundreds of people.