US VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for 'Moving Again' Remark During Enormous Traffic Jam on I-95

Timing is so vital that even a harmless statement about a piece of legislation aimed at improving infrastructure in the United States can become the subject of anger and criticism when made at the wrong moment.

Timing is so vital that even a harmless statement about a piece of legislation aimed at improving infrastructure in the United States can become the subject of anger and criticism when made at the wrong moment. This is what happened to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been ridiculed online after she posted a statement about America "moving again" thanks to a recently-adopted infrastructure law. The second-in-command tweeted when thousands of motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia due to a car accident caused by a snowstorm.Harris' post prompted a torrent of negative comments.Even supporters of the vice president were unhappy.Many users accused the vice president of bad timing.Others posted videos and photos of the traffic jam.Some netizens even tagged Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) who was stuck in the traffic jam.Still others contended that the US has far more pressing problems than infrastructure.There have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the calamity, but many motorists ran out of gas in freezing temperatures after spending more than 24 hours in the traffic jams.Some ran out of water as they were waiting for the logjam to clear.The traffic pile up was caused by a road accident, involving multiple trucks on the highway, which, in turn, was caused by a powerful snow storm that hit parts of the US. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has defended the actions of local officials describing the situation as an "incredibly unusual event".

