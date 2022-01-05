Registration was successful!
US VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for 'Moving Again' Remark During Enormous Traffic Jam on I-95
Timing is so vital that even a harmless statement about a piece of legislation aimed at improving infrastructure in the United States can become the subject of anger and criticism when made at the wrong moment.
Timing is so vital that even a harmless statement about a piece of legislation aimed at improving infrastructure in the United States can become the subject of anger and criticism when made at the wrong moment. This is what happened to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been ridiculed online after she posted a statement about America "moving again" thanks to a recently-adopted infrastructure law. The second-in-command tweeted when thousands of motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia due to a car accident caused by a snowstorm.Harris' post prompted a torrent of negative comments.Even supporters of the vice president were unhappy.Many users accused the vice president of bad timing.Others posted videos and photos of the traffic jam.Some netizens even tagged Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) who was stuck in the traffic jam.Still others contended that the US has far more pressing problems than infrastructure.There have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the calamity, but many motorists ran out of gas in freezing temperatures after spending more than 24 hours in the traffic jams.Some ran out of water as they were waiting for the logjam to clear.The traffic pile up was caused by a road accident, involving multiple trucks on the highway, which, in turn, was caused by a powerful snow storm that hit parts of the US. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has defended the actions of local officials describing the situation as an "incredibly unusual event".
11:31 GMT 05.01.2022
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021.
Max Gorbachev
Traffic on Interstate 95, which serves as the principal road link between major cities on the East Coast of the United States, stopped on Monday evening due to an accident involving multiple trucks. The car crash itself occurred as parts of the country were hit by a huge winter storm that left thousands without electricity.
Timing is so vital that even a harmless statement about a piece of legislation aimed at improving infrastructure in the United States can become the subject of anger and criticism when made at the wrong moment.

This is what happened to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been ridiculed online after she posted a statement about America "moving again" thanks to a recently-adopted infrastructure law. The second-in-command tweeted when thousands of motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia due to a car accident caused by a snowstorm.

Harris' post prompted a torrent of negative comments.

Even supporters of the vice president were unhappy.


Many users accused the vice president of bad timing.



Others posted videos and photos of the traffic jam.



Some netizens even tagged Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) who was stuck in the traffic jam.



Still others contended that the US has far more pressing problems than infrastructure.



There have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the calamity, but many motorists ran out of gas in freezing temperatures after spending more than 24 hours in the traffic jams.



Some ran out of water as they were waiting for the logjam to clear.



The traffic pile up was caused by a road accident, involving multiple trucks on the highway, which, in turn, was caused by a powerful snow storm that hit parts of the US. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has defended the actions of local officials describing the situation as an "incredibly unusual event".

"We were prepared for the storm that was predicted, a few inches of snow, but instead Mother Nature sent over a foot", he said, adding that rain, which accompanied the storm made it impossible to pretreat the road with salt and chemicals as those would have been washed away.

