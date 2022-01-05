US VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for 'Moving Again' Remark During Enormous Traffic Jam on I-95
This is what happened to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been ridiculed online after she posted a statement about America "moving again" thanks to a recently-adopted infrastructure law. The second-in-command tweeted when thousands of motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia due to a car accident caused by a snowstorm.
Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again. That's what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 4, 2022
Why, why oh why would anyone think this tweet is a good idea at the same time I-95 is trending for a 12 hour+ 30-50 mile standstill?— #Resisting Biden's Blue Dog Do Nothing Austerity (@ljmontello) January 4, 2022
Are you guys *trying* to write GOP midterm attack ads for them?
are you serious? this is what you decide to tweet when people have been stuck on I-95 for 20+ hours?— 𝘶𝘳 𝘳𝘰𝘺𝘢𝘭 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴🌿 (@alextheeweeb) January 4, 2022
Love ya Madam VP… but u need to talk to your soc media coordinator. Really subpar timing. pic.twitter.com/XaukgGuaue— Mediocre Tweets (@JurisprudenceNJ) January 4, 2022
Many users accused the vice president of bad timing.
“America is moving again”?? Really? Your PR manager needs to get timing down a little better. Are you not aware of the situation on i95?— jason h (@jasonhoughJR) January 4, 2022
Others posted videos and photos of the traffic jam.
Harris idea of moving again i95 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/4ePqDEvccl— Stephen Ulloa (@StephenUlloa4) January 4, 2022
An aerial view of the drivers who have been stuck on I-95 in Virginia since Monday afternoon, with complaints of little food and water pic.twitter.com/ROHh3oY73o— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2022
Some netizens even tagged Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) who was stuck in the traffic jam.
I am not sure @timkaine is moving on 95— Marcus Whaley (@MarcusWhaley1) January 4, 2022
One of your senators literally isn’t moving, he’s been stuck for 24 hours on the highway with thousands of other people because our infrastructure sucks butt— Extremily Gorcenski (@EmilyGorcenski) January 4, 2022
Still others contended that the US has far more pressing problems than infrastructure.
Good grief @vp. Please step out of your bubble. Address our public health crisis.— Maelli (@Maelli14) January 4, 2022
Inflation is killing us and you want to spent more money. Where are your priorities?— G-Rome Pow Captain Inequality #ENDTHEFED Audit PPP (@GRomePow) January 4, 2022
There have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the calamity, but many motorists ran out of gas in freezing temperatures after spending more than 24 hours in the traffic jams.
A Maryland mother was worried her kids were going to freeze when they ran out of gas after being “2 hours away from home” for 36 hours. A firefighter found them and let them sleep in an ambulance last night. They are still stranded without fuel. pic.twitter.com/Bsgzn1DDUO— Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) January 4, 2022
Some ran out of water as they were waiting for the logjam to clear.
Good morning i-95 its been 13 hours since my tires has been moved!!! No food no water no fuel pic.twitter.com/jyn7IK95AO— Abdulkarim Alghazali (@AbdulkarimAlgh8) January 4, 2022
The traffic pile up was caused by a road accident, involving multiple trucks on the highway, which, in turn, was caused by a powerful snow storm that hit parts of the US. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has defended the actions of local officials describing the situation as an "incredibly unusual event".
"We were prepared for the storm that was predicted, a few inches of snow, but instead Mother Nature sent over a foot", he said, adding that rain, which accompanied the storm made it impossible to pretreat the road with salt and chemicals as those would have been washed away.