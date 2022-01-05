https://sputniknews.com/20220105/us-attorney-general-vows-to-hold-all-capitol-riot-perpetrators-at-any-level-accountable-1092049350.html

US Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable

US Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed during a speech ahead of the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot to... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-05T22:19+0000

2022-01-05T22:19+0000

2022-01-05T22:19+0000

us

charges

attorney general

merrick garland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092049322_0:221:3247:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c8d4fcf7899e5fbc1a9f46461f39a7c7.jpg

More than 725 individuals have been arrested and charged for their role in the January 6 events and at least 325 of those have been charged with felonies.He added that the Justice Department has received more than 300,000 tips from citizens that helped the authorities identify individuals who participated in the US Capitol riot.The Justice Department does not investigate and prosecute people based on their views or ideologies, all protected under US law, but threats of violence are unlawful, Garland said.The responsibility to end threats of violence falls on all Americans to share because it undermines democracy, Garland added.

Plove Cross Don't waste your time and the tax payers money help fix the downward looking Frozen economy with no shape,BRI by china is waxing stronger, look into the BBB what is the delay?? Mr attorney 1

raindrop Garland is the head of the enforcement arm of the fascist clan. This heavy inappropriate and criminal enforcement will be returned to him in spades. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, charges, attorney general, merrick garland