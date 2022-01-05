UK PM Johnson Eviscerated for Failure to Introduce COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surge of Infections
On Tuesday, Mr Johnson voiced hope that England can "ride out" the ongoing surge of infections, but didn't introduce new COVID-19 restrictions to the current Plan B, despite the country witnessing the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic (218,724).
Although medical experts, including those advising the government, advocated for stricter safety rules Boris Johnson has insisted that high vaccination rates and compliance with existing guidelines will give England a chance to "find a way to live with this virus" without shutting down economic and social life.
His speech has been harshly criticised online, with netizens berating the PM and his cabinet.
The Prime Minister and his Government’s response to the COVID crisis. #DowningStreetBriefing #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/p31Mh04Vi5— pickwick the dodo (@LesleyHustler1) January 4, 2022
The PM Covid response #DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/gez6Hzdmrg— Michael MM (@mickmar29) January 4, 2022
Many users accused the British authorities of double standards…
"Wear a mask, especially indoors, don't take risks". #DowningStreetBriefing #BorisResign #BorisJohnson #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/qtRNfUIZ2s— Andrew (@andrew2021k) January 4, 2022
January 4, 2022
…while others suggested that the government does not care about the public and those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boris @ the NHS #DowningStreetBriefing #planB pic.twitter.com/y4yQ8IIqrC— rebecca (@Rebecca_Alice_) January 4, 2022
Translation of Johnson’s blabber:#DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/AE5qp5g4YW— 🏴Becca #StopRestPace (@plantingforbees) January 4, 2022
Johnson's remark about the creation of 250,000 virtual hospital beds sparked an even bigger torrent of vitriolic comments.
Virtual hospital beds! WTF? What next? Invisible doctors? #DowningStreetBriefing #JohnsonMustResign— Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) January 4, 2022
‘2500 virtual beds ‘ pic.twitter.com/m3428PaN7P— Wilson (@WilsonTball) January 4, 2022
Many users pointed to the conflicting statements made by authorities, specifically the remark made by England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, who contradicted Johnson's statements that the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is milder compared to other variants.
Johnson: Omicron is a mild disease— Jennifer Jenkins (@kairosbutterfly) January 4, 2022
Whitty: Omicron is not a mild disease
Make it all stop. This is just ridiculous 🙈 #DowningStreetBriefing
Is this the data that 'doesn't show a need for more restrictions'?#DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/WgvRCMZ4mH— The Social Sciences 💙 😷 (@Soc_Sciences) January 4, 2022
Still others made fun of Johnson's pauses during the speech and compared it to a scene from the sitcom "Yes, Minister".
#BorisJohnson's press conference#DowningStreetBriefing#ToryIncompetencepic.twitter.com/danuxU0hC2— 'Sir' Nisar Mir ❤️🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@nisarmir21) January 4, 2022
I’m sorry, what?? #BorisJohnson #bbcnews #DowningStreetBriefing pic.twitter.com/qaQDyIkvJt— H (@hamitx) January 4, 2022
Although the prime minister did not announce any new COVID-19 restrictions, he didn't rule out the government doing so if the number of hospitalisations and deaths keep increasing. At the end of December, the UK media reported that Johnson faced opposition from ministers and MPs regarding the introduction of restrictions
Currently England is under the so-called Plan B set of rules, which requests people to wear masks in most indoor public venues, shops, and transport, and COVID-19 passes for big events and work from home.