https://sputniknews.com/20220105/uk-labour-leader-keir-starmer-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092033892.html
UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19
UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19
A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the UK Labour Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19.
2022-01-05T09:54+0000
2022-01-05T09:54+0000
2022-01-05T10:59+0000
uk
boris johnson
pandemic
keir starmer
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088880421_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b7ea7a8ea038722de70b971bf30773.jpg
A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the UK Labour Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19.Starmer also tested positive for the coronavirus in October 2021 and has had to isolate four times during the COVID-19 pandemic.The news followed 218,724 confirmed COVID cases being registered in the UK on Tuesday, in the highest daily total since the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, he pointed out that the record-breaking wave of the new coronavirus variant Omicron would "test the limits of finite NHS [National Health Service] capacity even more than a typical winter".He spoke as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no further COVID restrictions in addition to "Plan B".According to him, even though Omicron continues to "surge" across the UK, new measures were unnecessary at this stage because the new variant was "plainly milder" than previous strains.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/were-on-the-edge-uk-govt-urged-to-enact-plan-b-to-prevent-nhs-crisis-amid-rise-in-covid-cases-1090058033.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/uk-pm-johnson-eviscerated-for-failure-to-introduce-covid-19-restrictions-amid-surge-of-infections-1092032646.html
HappyAnglo
A gallon of bleach will cure the disease.
1
Helen
Again.... What conversation is he trying to avoid now.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088880421_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59250139abb26fed49f47e44be4f2c04.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
uk, boris johnson, pandemic, keir starmer, coronavirus, covid-19
UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19
09:54 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 05.01.2022)
This comes after 218,724 COVID-19 infections were registered in the UK on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the coronavirus pandemic began a couple of years ago.
A spokesperson for Keir Starmer
said on Wednesday that the UK Labour Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19.
The spokesperson added that Starmer had planned to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a question and answer session in parliament scheduled for later in the day and that the Labour leader's deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place.
20 October 2021, 06:05 GMT
Starmer also tested positive for the coronavirus in October 2021 and has had to isolate four times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news followed 218,724 confirmed COVID cases being registered in the UK on Tuesday, in the highest daily total since the World Health Organisation (WHO)
announced the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Late last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stressed that further coronavirus restrictions in England must be a "last resort" and that the country should prepare to "live alongside" COVID-19 in 2022.
At the same time, he pointed out that the record-breaking wave of the new coronavirus variant Omicron would "test the limits of finite NHS [National Health Service] capacity even more than a typical winter".
He spoke as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no further COVID restrictions in addition to "Plan B".
According to him, even though Omicron continues to "surge" across the UK, new measures were unnecessary at this stage because the new variant was "plainly milder" than previous strains.