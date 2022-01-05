https://sputniknews.com/20220105/uk-labour-leader-keir-starmer-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092033892.html

UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19

UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the UK Labour Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19.

2022-01-05T09:54+0000

2022-01-05T09:54+0000

2022-01-05T10:59+0000

uk

boris johnson

pandemic

keir starmer

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088880421_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b7ea7a8ea038722de70b971bf30773.jpg

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the UK Labour Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19.Starmer also tested positive for the coronavirus in October 2021 and has had to isolate four times during the COVID-19 pandemic.The news followed 218,724 confirmed COVID cases being registered in the UK on Tuesday, in the highest daily total since the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, he pointed out that the record-breaking wave of the new coronavirus variant Omicron would "test the limits of finite NHS [National Health Service] capacity even more than a typical winter".He spoke as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no further COVID restrictions in addition to "Plan B".According to him, even though Omicron continues to "surge" across the UK, new measures were unnecessary at this stage because the new variant was "plainly milder" than previous strains.

https://sputniknews.com/20211020/were-on-the-edge-uk-govt-urged-to-enact-plan-b-to-prevent-nhs-crisis-amid-rise-in-covid-cases-1090058033.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220105/uk-pm-johnson-eviscerated-for-failure-to-introduce-covid-19-restrictions-amid-surge-of-infections-1092032646.html

HappyAnglo A gallon of bleach will cure the disease. 1

Helen Again.... What conversation is he trying to avoid now. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, boris johnson, pandemic, keir starmer, coronavirus, covid-19