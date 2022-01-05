https://sputniknews.com/20220105/three-policemen-file-suits-against-trump-ahead-of-capitol-riot-anniversary-1092028710.html

Three Policemen File Suits Against Trump Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary

Three law enforcement officers have filed two lawsuits against former US President Donald Trump over injuries caused during the breach of the US Capitol complex on 6 January 2021, according to court documents.

One of the lawsuits was filed by Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter for physical and emotional injuries caused by the 6 January Capitol breach. The other lawsuit, filed by US Capitol Police officer Marcus Moore, similarly seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries incurred that day.On 6 January one protester was shot dead by law enforcement during the melee when a group of supporters of former US President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several states that Trump has claimed are invalid. However, several law enforcement officers were reportedly injured.A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Sputnik there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the 6 January breach of the US Capitol.The legal violations for which the officers are seeking judgment against Trump include directing assault and battery, aiding and abetting assault and battery, and inciting to riot, the Moore lawsuit filing said.The officers are several of many who have filed suits against Trump for his alleged role in instigating the events that lead to the breach of the US Capitol and subsequent injury and trauma to responding law enforcement.

