Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/three-policemen-file-suits-against-trump-ahead-of-capitol-riot-anniversary-1092028710.html
Three Policemen File Suits Against Trump Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
Three Policemen File Suits Against Trump Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
Three law enforcement officers have filed two lawsuits against former US President Donald Trump over injuries caused during the breach of the US Capitol complex on 6 January 2021, according to court documents.
2022-01-05T03:45+0000
2022-01-05T04:05+0000
donald trump
lawsuit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091874696_0:174:3027:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6c0495ab63bd4bb1d2d0e365400738.jpg
One of the lawsuits was filed by Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter for physical and emotional injuries caused by the 6 January Capitol breach. The other lawsuit, filed by US Capitol Police officer Marcus Moore, similarly seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries incurred that day.On 6 January one protester was shot dead by law enforcement during the melee when a group of supporters of former US President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several states that Trump has claimed are invalid. However, several law enforcement officers were reportedly injured.A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Sputnik there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the 6 January breach of the US Capitol.The legal violations for which the officers are seeking judgment against Trump include directing assault and battery, aiding and abetting assault and battery, and inciting to riot, the Moore lawsuit filing said.The officers are several of many who have filed suits against Trump for his alleged role in instigating the events that lead to the breach of the US Capitol and subsequent injury and trauma to responding law enforcement.
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/us-capitol-police-chief-no-concerns-over-potential-incidents-on-anniversary-of-january-6-riot-1092027660.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091874696_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3c0e4a6dc041c713425e17c4a4910b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, lawsuit

Three Policemen File Suits Against Trump Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary

03:45 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 05.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Leah MillisAn explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three law enforcement officers have filed two lawsuits against former US President Donald Trump over injuries caused during the breach of the US Capitol complex on 6 January 2021, according to court documents.
One of the lawsuits was filed by Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter for physical and emotional injuries caused by the 6 January Capitol breach. The other lawsuit, filed by US Capitol Police officer Marcus Moore, similarly seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries incurred that day.

"As a result of Trump's speech on January 6th, 2021, his conduct and statements leading up to and on that date, and his refusal on that date to tell his followers to stop their continued violence at the Capitol, Trump engaged in unlawful conduct that resulted in injuries to United States Capitol Police officers and Metropolitan Police Department officers, including Plaintiff", the Tabron and Carter lawsuit alleges.

On 6 January one protester was shot dead by law enforcement during the melee when a group of supporters of former US President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several states that Trump has claimed are invalid. However, several law enforcement officers were reportedly injured.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Sputnik there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the 6 January breach of the US Capitol.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
US Capitol Police Chief: No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on Anniversary of January 6 Riot
02:18 GMT
5
The legal violations for which the officers are seeking judgment against Trump include directing assault and battery, aiding and abetting assault and battery, and inciting to riot, the Moore lawsuit filing said.
The officers are several of many who have filed suits against Trump for his alleged role in instigating the events that lead to the breach of the US Capitol and subsequent injury and trauma to responding law enforcement.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:09 GMTEmma Watson Incurs Israeli Ire After Expressing Solidarity With 'Free Palestine' Movement
03:47 GMTJan. 6 Panel Requests Sean Hannity's Cooperation in Probe, Releases Details of Explosive Texts
03:45 GMTThree Policemen File Suits Against Trump Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
03:19 GMTWhat's Good for the Goose
03:16 GMTPresident of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government Amid Mass Protests Across Nation
03:10 GMTNASA Successfully Deploys Tennis Court-Sized Sunshield on James Webb Space Telescope
02:47 GMTPeru Prosecutor's Office Launches Corruption Probe Against President Castillo - Reports
02:35 GMTSullivan, Nordic Partners Talk Readiness to Impose Costs on Russia Over Ukraine - NSC
02:18 GMTUS Capitol Police Chief: No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on Anniversary of January 6 Riot
01:40 GMTNew Netflix K-Drama Killer Series Reveals Lead Cast
00:51 GMTPhotos: Greek Divers Uncover Wreckage of Italian WWII Submarine in Aegean Sea
00:18 GMTChinese FM Wang Tells Eritrea Beijing Opposes ‘External Interference’ in Africa Amid US Meddling
YesterdayMajority of Americans Are Not Interested in Traveling to the Moon, Poll Finds
YesterdayDPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
YesterdayTrump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
YesterdayCruz: GOP Has 'Multiple Grounds to Consider for Impeachment of Biden', If Republicans Win House
YesterdayVideos: Sirens Sound Off Near Baghdad Airport Amid Reports Rockets Landed Near Diplomatic Center
YesterdayRecord Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?
YesterdayUS Charges Colombian in Connection With Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.
YesterdayMotor Malfunction Triggered Fatal IAF Chopper Crash Over Mediterranean, Initial Probe Suggests