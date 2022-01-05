Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/texas-realtor-who-flew-private-jet-to-storm-capitol-compares-backlash-to-jews-in-germany-1092046055.html
Texas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
Texas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
Ryan took a private plane with three others, including Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab, from the US Trinity Aviation in Denton to Washington, DC to participate in the Capitol riot.
2022-01-05T20:06+0000
2022-01-05T20:07+0000
us
charges
social media
washington dc
jail
scapegoat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090352936_0:105:3071:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fdf25cf7c1c650b95c7851adf9a7b7.jpg
Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent who was charged with participation in the January 6 Capitol riot and sentenced to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty, compared the criticism she has received to the “Jews in Germany”. When NBC News reporter Kate Snow asked Ryan to elaborate on her comparison of the Holocaust to the January 6 insurrection, Ryan said, “You know what’s so sad? That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that.”A day before the riots, Ryan tweeted, “Hopping on a plane heading to DC #MarchToSaveAmerica #stopthesteal.”Ryan built a case against herself, as some rioters have continued to lay low for fear of persecution, whereas the Texas realtor filmed, photographed, live-streamed, and posted her participation to Facebook and Twitter.The woman posted a statement to social media voicing her regret in having taken part in the protest in which she writes, “Unfortunately what I believed to be a peaceful political march turned into a violent protest. I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives.”In a filing from the Department of Justice, prosecutors said authorities recovered a deleted Facebook video that was live-streamed in which Ryan can be seen entering the Capitol building. She can be heard saying, “We are going to f_ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” She then took the opportunity to promote her business saying, “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”Despite the charges and backlash, Ryan has used her recent fame to increase her followers on social media. Deputy director of the Program of Extremism at George Washington University Seamus Hughes commented, “I think it was clear based on her postings on social media that she was quite interested in using these events on January 6 to further her personal and business goals.”Ryan has her own podcast on YouTube she titles, “The Jenna Ryan Show”, and a website in which she describes herself as an activist and author, though so far it only features links to vaccine misinformation and January 6 conspiracy theories.Before reporting to federal prison, Ryan posted on TikTok that she was ready to make her 60 days in jail “worth it” by doing yoga, detoxing, and losing weight. She also said that she hopes the prison has protein bars or shakes.She is one of 702 people to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attacks.
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/poll-americans-fear-repeat-of-6-jan-attack-as-capitol-riot-anniversary-looms-1092040594.html
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090352936_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b8199455753b47f7409ad2f51f25d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, charges, social media, washington dc, jail, scapegoat

Texas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’

20:06 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 20:07 GMT 05.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaU.S. Capitol Police officers push back rioters who were trying to break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
U.S. Capitol Police officers push back rioters who were trying to break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
Ryan took a private plane with three others, including Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab, from the US Trinity Aviation in Denton to Washington, DC to participate in what has now become known as the January 6 insurrection in response to the loss of former President Trump to President Joe Biden.
Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent who was charged with participation in the January 6 Capitol riot and sentenced to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty, compared the criticism she has received to the “Jews in Germany”.

In an interview with NBC News, she says, “They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an insurrection Barbie.” She continued, “And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

When NBC News reporter Kate Snow asked Ryan to elaborate on her comparison of the Holocaust to the January 6 insurrection, Ryan said, “You know what’s so sad? That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that.”
The U.S. Capitol is seen through security bike racks on January 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. In recent media reports, the U.S. Capitol Police has stated that the agency has taken steps to beef up security and prevent a repeat of the riot that occurred last January 6. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
Poll: Americans Fear Repeat of 6 Jan Attack as Capitol Riot Anniversary Looms
15:58 GMT
18
A day before the riots, Ryan tweeted, “Hopping on a plane heading to DC #MarchToSaveAmerica #stopthesteal.”

However, Ryan has since then claimed to be a scapegoat for the insurrection and has changed the bio on her Twitter profile to a relatively defensive statement that reads: “#AmericanPatriot Charged with Parading, Picketing & Protesting in DC on January 6th. Sentenced to 60 days prison for 2 mins 8 sec in doorway.”

Ryan built a case against herself, as some rioters have continued to lay low for fear of persecution, whereas the Texas realtor filmed, photographed, live-streamed, and posted her participation to Facebook and Twitter.
The woman posted a statement to social media voicing her regret in having taken part in the protest in which she writes, “Unfortunately what I believed to be a peaceful political march turned into a violent protest. I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives.”
In a filing from the Department of Justice, prosecutors said authorities recovered a deleted Facebook video that was live-streamed in which Ryan can be seen entering the Capitol building. She can be heard saying, “We are going to f_ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” She then took the opportunity to promote her business saying, “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

In a tweet on March 26, Ryan responded to another user by writing: “Sorry I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future, and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

Despite the charges and backlash, Ryan has used her recent fame to increase her followers on social media. Deputy director of the Program of Extremism at George Washington University Seamus Hughes commented, “I think it was clear based on her postings on social media that she was quite interested in using these events on January 6 to further her personal and business goals.”
Ryan has her own podcast on YouTube she titles, “The Jenna Ryan Show”, and a website in which she describes herself as an activist and author, though so far it only features links to vaccine misinformation and January 6 conspiracy theories.
Before reporting to federal prison, Ryan posted on TikTok that she was ready to make her 60 days in jail “worth it” by doing yoga, detoxing, and losing weight. She also said that she hopes the prison has protein bars or shakes.
She is one of 702 people to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attacks.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:06 GMTTexas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
19:48 GMTJapan Reportedly Plans to Bolster Its Defences With Railguns Capable of Downing Hypersonic Missiles
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth
17:57 GMTJohnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
16:52 GMTState of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan Amid Ongoing Violent Protests
16:44 GMTMaxwell's Defence May File for Mistrial After Juror Admits to Suffering Sexual Abuse as Child
16:24 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
16:08 GMT'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Student for Listing Muslim Women for 'Auction'
15:58 GMTPoll: Americans Fear Repeat of 6 Jan Attack as Capitol Riot Anniversary Looms
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
15:07 GMTIsrael Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
14:59 GMTPM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
14:48 GMTNorth Korean Media Reportedly Tout Late Kim Jong-il as Inventor of Burrito
14:19 GMTCrisis Brewing at Old Trafford as Players Unhappy About Undroppable Cristiano Ronaldo, Media Says
14:18 GMTPakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman