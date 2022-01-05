https://sputniknews.com/20220105/texas-realtor-who-flew-private-jet-to-storm-capitol-compares-backlash-to-jews-in-germany-1092046055.html

Texas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’

Ryan took a private plane with three others, including Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab, from the US Trinity Aviation in Denton to Washington, DC to participate in the Capitol riot.

Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent who was charged with participation in the January 6 Capitol riot and sentenced to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty, compared the criticism she has received to the “Jews in Germany”. When NBC News reporter Kate Snow asked Ryan to elaborate on her comparison of the Holocaust to the January 6 insurrection, Ryan said, “You know what’s so sad? That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that.”A day before the riots, Ryan tweeted, “Hopping on a plane heading to DC #MarchToSaveAmerica #stopthesteal.”Ryan built a case against herself, as some rioters have continued to lay low for fear of persecution, whereas the Texas realtor filmed, photographed, live-streamed, and posted her participation to Facebook and Twitter.The woman posted a statement to social media voicing her regret in having taken part in the protest in which she writes, “Unfortunately what I believed to be a peaceful political march turned into a violent protest. I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives.”In a filing from the Department of Justice, prosecutors said authorities recovered a deleted Facebook video that was live-streamed in which Ryan can be seen entering the Capitol building. She can be heard saying, “We are going to f_ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” She then took the opportunity to promote her business saying, “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”Despite the charges and backlash, Ryan has used her recent fame to increase her followers on social media. Deputy director of the Program of Extremism at George Washington University Seamus Hughes commented, “I think it was clear based on her postings on social media that she was quite interested in using these events on January 6 to further her personal and business goals.”Ryan has her own podcast on YouTube she titles, “The Jenna Ryan Show”, and a website in which she describes herself as an activist and author, though so far it only features links to vaccine misinformation and January 6 conspiracy theories.Before reporting to federal prison, Ryan posted on TikTok that she was ready to make her 60 days in jail “worth it” by doing yoga, detoxing, and losing weight. She also said that she hopes the prison has protein bars or shakes.She is one of 702 people to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attacks.

