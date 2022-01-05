Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: President Tokaev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/president-tokaev-says-hes-now-in-charge-of-kazakh-security-council-will-stay-with-the-people-1092038876.html
President Tokayev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
President Tokayev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the nation for a second time since the beginning of nationwide protests triggered by surging gas prices.
2022-01-05T13:03+0000
2022-01-05T14:04+0000
asia & pacific
protests
kazakhstan
kassym-jomart tokayev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2895:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c0f14da1b10d93d54645d04b2cbf35.jpg
President Tokayev said on Wednesday that he is now in charge of the Kazakh Security Council, noting that he will remain in the country's capital city no matter what and "stay with the people".The country's Security Council was earlier headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.Noting that the violent protests had resulted in the killing of law enforcement officers, Tokayev underlined that the authorities intend to act as decisively as possible against offenders in the protests.Additionally, Tokayev pledged to roll out a new package of proposals in the near future in the wake of the demonstrations.The Kazakh president also asserted that there is a group of "financially motivated" plotters with a carefully masterminded plan behind the ongoing unrest in the country.His second address comes as Kazakhstan is being rattled by protests against surging gas prices, with a state of emergency declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city Nur-Sultan. According to estimations by the country's Interior Ministry, over 200 people have been detained during the nationwide protests. More than 100 law enforcement officers and over 50 civilians have been injured so far.In his first speech, Tokayev said that "power will not fall", strongly advising against calling to attack civilian and military offices. He also called for "mutual trust and dialogue" rather than conflict.The ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan has drawn the attention of several members of the global community, among them chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau, who called for de-escalation and the start of a dialogue.Russia has also commented on the situation in Kazakhstan, saying that it believes the country will deal with its problems on its own and underlining the importance of no foreign interference.
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/whats-going-on-in-kazakhstan-and-what-are-protesters-demanding-amid-surging-gas-prices-1092033565.html
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20398d09eeb7d79417aeda9540b07244.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, protests, kazakhstan, kassym-jomart tokayev

President Tokayev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'

13:03 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 05.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankPresident of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the nation for a second time since the beginning of nationwide protests triggered by surging gas prices.
President Tokayev said on Wednesday that he is now in charge of the Kazakh Security Council, noting that he will remain in the country's capital city no matter what and "stay with the people".
The country's Security Council was earlier headed by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Noting that the violent protests had resulted in the killing of law enforcement officers, Tokayev underlined that the authorities intend to act as decisively as possible against offenders in the protests.
"Crowds of bandit elements beat up servicemen, mock them, lead them naked down the street, abuse women, rob shops. The situation threatens the safety of all residents of Almaty", the president said.
Additionally, Tokayev pledged to roll out a new package of proposals in the near future in the wake of the demonstrations.
The Kazakh president also asserted that there is a group of "financially motivated" plotters with a carefully masterminded plan behind the ongoing unrest in the country.
His second address comes as Kazakhstan is being rattled by protests against surging gas prices, with a state of emergency declared in the regions of Almaty and Mangystau, along with the capital city Nur-Sultan. According to estimations by the country's Interior Ministry, over 200 people have been detained during the nationwide protests. More than 100 law enforcement officers and over 50 civilians have been injured so far.
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
What's Going on in Kazakhstan and What Are Protesters Demanding?
11:16 GMT
19
In his first speech, Tokayev said that "power will not fall", strongly advising against calling to attack civilian and military offices. He also called for "mutual trust and dialogue" rather than conflict.
The ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan has drawn the attention of several members of the global community, among them chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau, who called for de-escalation and the start of a dialogue.
Russia has also commented on the situation in Kazakhstan, saying that it believes the country will deal with its problems on its own and underlining the importance of no foreign interference.
711000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:55 GMTMagician DMC Talks About Studying 'Dark World' of Black Magic, Indian Experience, Favourite Tricks
13:46 GMTParis Saint-Germain Talisman Lionel Messi Tests Negative for COVID-19, Flies Back to France
13:45 GMTJuror in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Shares His Own Experience of Sexual Abuse, Hails Guilty Verdict
13:44 GMTHong Kong Fluey: Territory Under New COVID-19 Lockdown After Omicron Outbreak
13:38 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital After Two Days
13:08 GMTPentagon: No Conditions Met for Deploying More US Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions
13:03 GMTPresident Tokayev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
12:43 GMTAnother Scandal Brewing Around J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter's Goblins Declared 'Anti-Semitic'
12:13 GMTAnti-Vaccination Activist Charged for Staging Protest Outside UK Health Sec. Javid's Home - Video
12:07 GMT'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption
11:47 GMTUK Gov't Urged to Ramp Up Universal Credit as Households Projected to Face 'Eat or Heat' Dilemma
11:46 GMTEnding Long Wait: India Vaccinates Its Young Population Against COVID-19
11:31 GMTUS VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for 'Moving Again' Remark During Enormous Traffic Jam on I-95
11:16 GMTWhat's Going on in Kazakhstan and What Are Protesters Demanding?
11:01 GMTPoland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
10:10 GMTFirst VIDEO of Protesters Storming Mayor's Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan Emerges Online
09:57 GMTIsrael's Intel Chief Says Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal Better Than Collapse of JCPOA Talks: Report
09:54 GMTUK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19
09:52 GMTFans Dub Romelu Lukaku's Apology 'PR' After Chelsea Star Says Sorry for Controversial Interview
09:30 GMTUK PM Johnson Eviscerated for Failure to Introduce COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surge of Infections