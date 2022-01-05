Registration was successful!
Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
11:01 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 05.01.2022)
On Monday, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that Warsaw might impose new COVID restrictions if coronavirus infections continue to increase.
A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.