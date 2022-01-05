Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/polands-president-andrzej-duda-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092035155.html
Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
poland, andrzej duda, coronavirus, covid-19

Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19

11:01 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 05.01.2022)
On Monday, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that Warsaw might impose new COVID restrictions if coronavirus infections continue to increase.
A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
