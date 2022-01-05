https://sputniknews.com/20220105/polands-president-andrzej-duda-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092035155.html

Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19

Poland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19

A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

A top aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday that Duda had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

