BREAKING: Stun Grenades Explosions, Shots Heard in Almaty, No Police Visible
Pakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman
Pakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman
The Indian Air Force has deployed the first unit of S-400 Triumfs at one of five airbases in Punjab near Pakistan. Last month, the Indian Foreign Ministry... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
Pakistan on Wednesday affirmed that it has taken measures to counter the "threat" emanating from the Indian side after the deployment of the Almaz-Antey S-400 Triumf self-propelled surface-to-air missile system in the bordering state of Punjab.Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (the media wing of Pakistan's military) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the nation's military is aware of India's latest deployment and procurement.He said that Pakistan has been taking measures to upgrade its air force fleet and get the best technology available in light of the continuous procurement of the latest equipment by its adversary."In the past few years, most of our induction and upgradation is related to air defence. Right now, Pakistan's air defence is one of the best in the world. And if the force seeks any requirement, with available resources will improve it further", the Pakistani military spokesperson underlined.Last October, the Pakistani Army's air defence forces inducted into service a variant of the Chinese-made HQ-9 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, which has an engagement range against cruise missiles and aircraft over 100 km with a high "single-shot kill probability".It has also deployed medium-range LY-80/HQ-16 air defence systems in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to deter any Indian "aggression".The spokesperson also confirmed Pakistan's long-speculated acquisition of the Chinese J-10C Firebird fighter jet, part of the Armed Forces Development Plan 2015."Keeping in views of regional security, Pakistan's armed forces have to enhance its capacity continuously. This is also an exercise in capacity building", Babar said while being asked about the proposed induction of the Chinese fighter jet in March.The Indian Air Force believes that acquiring Rafale fighter jets and the S-400 missile system has changed regional security balance in its favour.Pakistani experts said that the S-400 tangibly challenges Pakistan's claimed "Full Spectrum Deterrence (FSD)" as the Russian system is highly effective against cruise missiles and can even detect a tiny signature producing aerial vehicle – like drones and the Nasr missile.Since last November, Russia has started the phased delivery of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to the Indian Air Force (IAF). India ordered the S-400 systems in October 2018 for $5.43 billion.
14:18 GMT 05.01.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the photo bankS-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills
S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence
/
Go to the photo bank
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
All materials
The Indian Air Force has deployed the first unit of S-400 Triumfs at one of five airbases in Punjab near Pakistan. Last month, the Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed the delivery of the first Russian-origin missile unit, which it bought under a government-to-government deal in 2018.
Pakistan on Wednesday affirmed that it has taken measures to counter the "threat" emanating from the Indian side after the deployment of the Almaz-Antey S-400 Triumf self-propelled surface-to-air missile system in the bordering state of Punjab.
Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (the media wing of Pakistan's military) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the nation's military is aware of India's latest deployment and procurement.

"We have taken our measures, and we are absolutely aware of what is happening on the other side. We prepared for that", Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said at a press briefing.

He said that Pakistan has been taking measures to upgrade its air force fleet and get the best technology available in light of the continuous procurement of the latest equipment by its adversary.
"In the past few years, most of our induction and upgradation is related to air defence. Right now, Pakistan's air defence is one of the best in the world. And if the force seeks any requirement, with available resources will improve it further", the Pakistani military spokesperson underlined.
The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
Modi Gov't Reveals Why India Bought Russia’s S-400 'Triumf' Despite Threat of US Sanctions
3 December 2021, 16:26 GMT
Last October, the Pakistani Army's air defence forces inducted into service a variant of the Chinese-made HQ-9 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, which has an engagement range against cruise missiles and aircraft over 100 km with a high "single-shot kill probability".
It has also deployed medium-range LY-80/HQ-16 air defence systems in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to deter any Indian "aggression".

"Any conventional imbalance in this region is very dangerous, and that is something that is going to lead us into a race for procuring more equipment", Babar said.

The spokesperson also confirmed Pakistan's long-speculated acquisition of the Chinese J-10C Firebird fighter jet, part of the Armed Forces Development Plan 2015.
"Keeping in views of regional security, Pakistan's armed forces have to enhance its capacity continuously. This is also an exercise in capacity building", Babar said while being asked about the proposed induction of the Chinese fighter jet in March.
The Indian Air Force believes that acquiring Rafale fighter jets and the S-400 missile system has changed regional security balance in its favour.
Pakistani experts said that the S-400 tangibly challenges Pakistan's claimed "Full Spectrum Deterrence (FSD)" as the Russian system is highly effective against cruise missiles and can even detect a tiny signature producing aerial vehicle – like drones and the Nasr missile.
Since last November, Russia has started the phased delivery of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to the Indian Air Force (IAF). India ordered the S-400 systems in October 2018 for $5.43 billion.
