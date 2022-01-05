Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/north-korea-says-wednesday-launch-was-hypersonic-missile-state-media-report-1092048823.html
Wednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
Wednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
A Wednesday missile launch into the Sea of Japan by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was of a hypersonic weapon, state media reported Thursday morning.
2022-01-05T22:03+0000
2022-01-05T23:08+0000
dprk
hypersonic missiles
test
ballistic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136546_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a7fb20e24637ce6ed25be1f6a644c7.jpg
According to Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, the Wednesday test accelerated the task of "modernizing the national strategic force."The paper says the test verified the ability of the fuel ampoule system to operate "under winter weather conditions" and demonstrated an increased ability to stabilize and control the hypersonic glide vehicle, "which combined a multi-stage gliding jump flight and a strong lateral movement." The glide vehicle is boosted by a rocket engine during the initial stage of a hypersonic weapon's launch before detaching and gliding toward its target, adopting an unpredictable flight path to avoid interception."Having detached after its launch, the missile made a 120 km lateral movement in the flight distance of the hypersonic gliding warhead from the initial launch azimuth to the target azimuth and precisely hit the target 700 km away," it added.The Wednesday launch was the DPRK's second test of a hypersonic weapon. The first was held in September, timed to coincide with the socialist nation's envoy to the United Nations taking the podium at the General Assembly in New York to speak about the DPRK's right to self-defense but willingness to talk peace, which has eluded the peninsula for 72 years. The weapon is named Hwasong-8.The DPRK has maintained a unilateral ban on long-range ballistic missile tests since demonstrating it has a working intercontinental ballistic missile in 2018. However, it has tested a variety of shorter-range weapons that don't violate United Nations resolutions. Many are designed to evade South Korean air defenses in various ways, whether by depressed trajectories or, in the case of the Hwasong-8, simply being too fast and unpredictable for them to shoot down. However, it has also tested air defense missiles, too.The DPRK has been at war with South Korea and the US since 1950, when the US orchestrated a UN intervention in a civil war in Korea that the South was badly losing. A ceasefire ended the war in 1953 after more than 2 million people had been killed, but no permanent peace followed, and a demilitarized zone has separated the two countries since. The US claims the DPRK's missile and nuclear weapons are a threat to the region, but Pyongyang says it only has the weapons to ensure its security until a peace treaty is signed and the 28,500 US troops in South Korea are withdrawn.
awesome. I wonder if they can reach israel?
5
Yeah we all know that likewise Japan they really look scared. Atleast NK are step ahead of US in terms of the subject above
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136546_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de6efaa1596c06ce4818fcb2400f75df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk, hypersonic missiles, test, ballistic missiles

Wednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says

22:03 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 23:08 GMT 05.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Brittany E.N. MurphyIn this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo released by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo released by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Brittany E.N. Murphy
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
A Wednesday missile launch into the Sea of Japan by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was of a hypersonic weapon, state media reported Thursday morning.
According to Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, the Wednesday test accelerated the task of "modernizing the national strategic force."
The paper says the test verified the ability of the fuel ampoule system to operate "under winter weather conditions" and demonstrated an increased ability to stabilize and control the hypersonic glide vehicle, "which combined a multi-stage gliding jump flight and a strong lateral movement." The glide vehicle is boosted by a rocket engine during the initial stage of a hypersonic weapon's launch before detaching and gliding toward its target, adopting an unpredictable flight path to avoid interception.
"In the test launch, the [Academy of Defense Science] reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile in the active-flight stage and assessed the performance of the new lateral movement technique applied to the detached hypersonic gliding warhead," the Sinmun said.
"Having detached after its launch, the missile made a 120 km lateral movement in the flight distance of the hypersonic gliding warhead from the initial launch azimuth to the target azimuth and precisely hit the target 700 km away," it added.
The Wednesday launch was the DPRK's second test of a hypersonic weapon. The first was held in September, timed to coincide with the socialist nation's envoy to the United Nations taking the podium at the General Assembly in New York to speak about the DPRK's right to self-defense but willingness to talk peace, which has eluded the peninsula for 72 years. The weapon is named Hwasong-8.
"The possible outbreak of a new war on the Korean Peninsula is contained not because of the US' mercy on the DPRK," Ambassador Kim Sung said. "It is because our state is a growing reliable deterrent that can control the hostile forces in the attempts of a military invasion."
The DPRK has maintained a unilateral ban on long-range ballistic missile tests since demonstrating it has a working intercontinental ballistic missile in 2018. However, it has tested a variety of shorter-range weapons that don't violate United Nations resolutions. Many are designed to evade South Korean air defenses in various ways, whether by depressed trajectories or, in the case of the Hwasong-8, simply being too fast and unpredictable for them to shoot down. However, it has also tested air defense missiles, too.
The US has criticized the DPRK and China for its hypersonic weapons tests, saying "the pursuit of those capabilities increases tensions in the region." However, just days after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made those remarks, the South Korean Defense Ministry’s Agency for Defense Development revealed a model for its own land-launched hypersonic missile, dubbed Hycore, and received no similar reproach from its ally in Washington.
The DPRK has been at war with South Korea and the US since 1950, when the US orchestrated a UN intervention in a civil war in Korea that the South was badly losing. A ceasefire ended the war in 1953 after more than 2 million people had been killed, but no permanent peace followed, and a demilitarized zone has separated the two countries since. The US claims the DPRK's missile and nuclear weapons are a threat to the region, but Pyongyang says it only has the weapons to ensure its security until a peace treaty is signed and the 28,500 US troops in South Korea are withdrawn.
2300410
Discuss
Popular comments
awesome. I wonder if they can reach israel?
ssmilingjack
6 January, 01:10 GMT5
000000
Yeah we all know that likewise Japan they really look scared. Atleast NK are step ahead of US in terms of the subject above
Plove Cross
6 January, 01:09 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:25 GMTJewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
22:50 GMTIsraeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports
22:34 GMTFed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show
22:19 GMTUS Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable
22:18 GMTSex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
22:06 GMTRoscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan
22:03 GMTWednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
22:03 GMTUS Security Agencies Boost Deployments & Surveillance Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
22:01 GMTAustin, Blinken to Testify Before Private Senate Panel About Afghanistan Pullout Disaster
21:48 GMTAustralia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday
21:17 GMTSemiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
21:05 GMTNew LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
20:37 GMTWorld’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
20:33 GMTCSTO to Deploy Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty - Videos
20:06 GMTTexas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
19:48 GMTJapan Reportedly Plans to Bolster Its Defences With Railguns Capable of Downing Hypersonic Missiles
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth