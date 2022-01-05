New Netflix K-Drama Killer Series Reveals Lead Cast

Big names in the South Korean film industry have joined the new Netflix project, with Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu to star in an upcoming Netflix thriller 'Kill Bok-soon' (working title), according to media reports on January 4.The action movie will include actors Esom and Goo Kyo-hwan, and will tell the story of a hitman working under the name 'Kill' (Jeon Do-yeon). A legendary and ruthless killer by contract, she is also a single mom to a teenage girl. Sol Kyung-gu will play Cha Min-kyu, the CEO of the assassins' organization, M.K., who guides Kill through her professional career. The two actors are working together for a third time, having earlier portrayed romantic partners in 'I Wish I Had a Wife' (2001) and a married couple in 'Birthday' (2019). Director Byun Sung-hyun earlier made 'The Merciless', which was invited as a midnight screening at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. His new political drama film, 'Kingmaker', with Sol Kyung-gu, is set to release on January 26. Jeon Do-young is a South Korean actress widely revered by K-drama lovers for her acting skills. She is the first Korean actress to win a Best Actress award at Cannes, for her role in 'Secret Sunshine', which was directed by Lee Chang-dong. Sol Kyung-gu started his career in the mid-1990s and has since crafted a long list of works, including 'Peppermint Candy', 'Public Enemy', 'Oasis' and 'The Merciless'.
