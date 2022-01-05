Registration was successful!
New Netflix K-Drama Killer Series Reveals Lead Cast
New Netflix K-Drama Killer Series Reveals Lead Cast
After the success of 'Squid Game', various prominent names in the South Korean TV industry have begun to garner more attention.
Big names in the South Korean film industry have joined the new Netflix project, with Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu to star in an upcoming Netflix thriller 'Kill Bok-soon' (working title), according to media reports on January 4.The action movie will include actors Esom and Goo Kyo-hwan, and will tell the story of a hitman working under the name 'Kill' (Jeon Do-yeon). A legendary and ruthless killer by contract, she is also a single mom to a teenage girl. Sol Kyung-gu will play Cha Min-kyu, the CEO of the assassins' organization, M.K., who guides Kill through her professional career. The two actors are working together for a third time, having earlier portrayed romantic partners in 'I Wish I Had a Wife' (2001) and a married couple in 'Birthday' (2019). Director Byun Sung-hyun earlier made 'The Merciless', which was invited as a midnight screening at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. His new political drama film, 'Kingmaker', with Sol Kyung-gu, is set to release on January 26. Jeon Do-young is a South Korean actress widely revered by K-drama lovers for her acting skills. She is the first Korean actress to win a Best Actress award at Cannes, for her role in 'Secret Sunshine', which was directed by Lee Chang-dong. Sol Kyung-gu started his career in the mid-1990s and has since crafted a long list of works, including 'Peppermint Candy', 'Public Enemy', 'Oasis' and 'The Merciless'.
south korea, netflix, society, tv series

01:40 GMT 05.01.2022
Big names in the South Korean film industry have joined the new Netflix project, with Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu to star in an upcoming Netflix thriller 'Kill Bok-soon' (working title), according to media reports on January 4.
The action movie will include actors Esom and Goo Kyo-hwan, and will tell the story of a hitman working under the name 'Kill' (Jeon Do-yeon). A legendary and ruthless killer by contract, she is also a single mom to a teenage girl.
Sol Kyung-gu will play Cha Min-kyu, the CEO of the assassins' organization, M.K., who guides Kill through her professional career. The two actors are working together for a third time, having earlier portrayed romantic partners in 'I Wish I Had a Wife' (2001) and a married couple in 'Birthday' (2019).
Director Byun Sung-hyun earlier made 'The Merciless', which was invited as a midnight screening at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. His new political drama film, 'Kingmaker', with Sol Kyung-gu, is set to release on January 26.
Jeon Do-young is a South Korean actress widely revered by K-drama lovers for her acting skills. She is the first Korean actress to win a Best Actress award at Cannes, for her role in 'Secret Sunshine', which was directed by Lee Chang-dong.
Sol Kyung-gu started his career in the mid-1990s and has since crafted a long list of works, including 'Peppermint Candy', 'Public Enemy', 'Oasis' and 'The Merciless'.
