New LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
© AP Photo / Matthew HintonThe LSU marching band and mascot perform as new football coach Brian Kelly arrives at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.
The confusion seems to be mounting in regards to Brian Kelly’s activities during the first month as head coach of LSU. The most recent of these was his use of a fake Southern accent in which he exaggerated the word ‘family’ with a Southern twang at a Tigers basketball game.
In addition to comments about his fake Southern accent, the internet has also found amusement in his dance moves, after Kelly appeared in a video tweeted by quarterback Walker Howard. The video features Kelly shuffling awkwardly with the caption, “Got my coach!”
In response to all the teasing, Kelly said in the ESPN broadcast booth on Tuesday, “Look, Walker Howard is a 5-star quarterback and, you know what you’ve got to do what your quarterback asks, right? If he says you’ve got to dance, why wouldn’t you dance?” Kelly went on, “Listen, whether it was dancing or I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family’. Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents.”
Kelly’s comment about Boston not having a “strong” accent hasn’t helped matters any, rather it seems to have sent the internet into another frenzy.
Brian Kelly said he’s from Boston where people don’t have accents. I’m starting to think he doesn’t know what an accent is— Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) January 5, 2022
The former Notre Dame coach signed a 10-year contract with LSU, and will reportedly be making $15 million per season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. But despite the profitable career move, it doesn’t seem like the internet has any intention of letting Kelly off that easily.