https://sputniknews.com/20220105/new-lsu-coach-brian-kelly-responds-to-confusion-after-use-of-fake-southern-accent-at-tigers-game-1092047355.html

New LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game

New LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game

The confusion seems to be mounting in regards to Brian Kelly’s activities during the first month as head coach of LSU. The most recent of these was his use of... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-05T21:05+0000

2022-01-05T21:05+0000

2022-01-05T21:05+0000

espn

us

coach

basketball

viral

confusion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092047300_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b7ccf404a3b9e1b68fe019766a14efca.jpg

In addition to comments about his fake Southern accent, the internet has also found amusement in his dance moves, after Kelly appeared in a video tweeted by quarterback Walker Howard. The video features Kelly shuffling awkwardly with the caption, “Got my coach!”Kelly’s comment about Boston not having a “strong” accent hasn’t helped matters any, rather it seems to have sent the internet into another frenzy.The former Notre Dame coach signed a 10-year contract with LSU, and will reportedly be making $15 million per season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. But despite the profitable career move, it doesn’t seem like the internet has any intention of letting Kelly off that easily.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

espn, us, coach, basketball, viral, confusion