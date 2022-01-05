Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/new-lsu-coach-brian-kelly-responds-to-confusion-after-use-of-fake-southern-accent-at-tigers-game-1092047355.html
New LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
New LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
The confusion seems to be mounting in regards to Brian Kelly’s activities during the first month as head coach of LSU. The most recent of these was his use of... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T21:05+0000
2022-01-05T21:05+0000
espn
us
coach
basketball
viral
confusion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092047300_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b7ccf404a3b9e1b68fe019766a14efca.jpg
In addition to comments about his fake Southern accent, the internet has also found amusement in his dance moves, after Kelly appeared in a video tweeted by quarterback Walker Howard. The video features Kelly shuffling awkwardly with the caption, “Got my coach!”Kelly’s comment about Boston not having a “strong” accent hasn’t helped matters any, rather it seems to have sent the internet into another frenzy.The former Notre Dame coach signed a 10-year contract with LSU, and will reportedly be making $15 million per season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. But despite the profitable career move, it doesn’t seem like the internet has any intention of letting Kelly off that easily.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092047300_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80f9e62a090ed48944f968fe1feac18d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
espn, us, coach, basketball, viral, confusion

New LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game

21:05 GMT 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matthew HintonThe LSU marching band and mascot perform as new football coach Brian Kelly arrives at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.
The LSU marching band and mascot perform as new football coach Brian Kelly arrives at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matthew Hinton
Subscribe
The confusion seems to be mounting in regards to Brian Kelly’s activities during the first month as head coach of LSU. The most recent of these was his use of a fake Southern accent in which he exaggerated the word ‘family’ with a Southern twang at a Tigers basketball game.
In addition to comments about his fake Southern accent, the internet has also found amusement in his dance moves, after Kelly appeared in a video tweeted by quarterback Walker Howard. The video features Kelly shuffling awkwardly with the caption, “Got my coach!”
In response to all the teasing, Kelly said in the ESPN broadcast booth on Tuesday, “Look, Walker Howard is a 5-star quarterback and, you know what you’ve got to do what your quarterback asks, right? If he says you’ve got to dance, why wouldn’t you dance?” Kelly went on, “Listen, whether it was dancing or I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family’. Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents.”
Kelly’s comment about Boston not having a “strong” accent hasn’t helped matters any, rather it seems to have sent the internet into another frenzy.
The former Notre Dame coach signed a 10-year contract with LSU, and will reportedly be making $15 million per season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. But despite the profitable career move, it doesn’t seem like the internet has any intention of letting Kelly off that easily.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:48 GMTAustralia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday
21:17 GMTSemiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
21:05 GMTNew LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
20:37 GMTWorld’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
20:33 GMTVideos: Kazakh Leader Asks CSTO for Assistance as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty
20:06 GMTTexas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
19:48 GMTJapan Reportedly Plans to Bolster Its Defences With Railguns Capable of Downing Hypersonic Missiles
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth
17:57 GMTJohnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
16:52 GMTState of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan Amid Ongoing Violent Protests
16:44 GMTMaxwell's Defence May File for Mistrial After Juror Admits to Suffering Sexual Abuse as Child
16:24 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
16:08 GMT'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Student for Listing Muslim Women for 'Auction'
15:58 GMTPoll: Americans Fear Repeat of 6 Jan Attack as Capitol Riot Anniversary Looms
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says