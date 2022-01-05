https://sputniknews.com/20220105/mysterious-structures-near-earths-core-could-be-leftovers-from-planets-formation-scientists-say-1092044737.html

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say

The so-called ultralow-velocity zones (ULVZs) are known as the structures that slow down the passage of seismic waves, with the research conducted in the 1990s showing that seismic waves are being slowed up to 50 percent as they pass through the area between the mantle and the core of Earth.

2022-01-05T18:29+0000

2022-01-05T18:29+0000

2022-01-05T18:29+0000

tech

moon

space

earth

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103935/56/1039355656_0:639:2004:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_4aa257c403c54152b932a126386ac900.jpg

New details about ultralow-velocity zones - mysterious structures between the Earth's mantle and core - suggest that they may have arisen from the same events that preceded the formation of the Moon, according to Nature Geoscience.According to the new findings, the internal structure of ULVZs is consistent with an origin from the basal magma ocean that was initially Earth's outer regions.The research was led by Dr Surya Pachhai from the University of Utah and involved international participants, among them scientists from the Australian National University (ANU). According to the university's press release, the team used thousands of computer-modelled seismic waves to examine ULVZs beneath the Coral Sea between Australia and New Zealand.This area was selected due to the high frequency of earthquakes and the seismic waves these events unleash.According to ANU Professor Hrvoje Tkalcic, the structure of ULVZs has been a scientific mystery for a long time, but the new findings have helped develop "the clearest picture yet".The professor described the findings as a "significant breakthrough" that unlocks "not only a clue as to how the early Earth formed but confirmed ULVZs are clumps of leftovers from this process that are pretty much the same as they were billions of years ago".Dr Pachhai said that the most surprising thing about the team's discovery was that ULVZs are not as homogenous as scientists previously thought, "but contain strong structural and compositional variations within them"."We found that this type of ULVZs can be explained by chemical heterogeneities created at the very beginning of the Earth's history and that they are still not well mixed after 4.5 billion years of mantle convection", he said.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

tech, moon, space, earth