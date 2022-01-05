Registration was successful!
Media Manufactures Consent for Endemic COVID as US Hits One Million Cases
Media Manufactures Consent for Endemic COVID as US Hits One Million Cases
US Dishonesty Two Years After Assassination, Celebrating Haiti’s Triumph, The Mythology of Web3 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T07:30+0000
2022-01-05T11:32+0000
haiti
iran
afghanistan
by any means necessary
meta
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092024731_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3ee35864071a43d42f7a0c848973d474.png
Media Manufactures Consent For Endemic COVID As US Hits One Million Cases
US Dishonesty Two Years After Assassination, Celebrating Haiti’s Triumph, The Mythology of Web3
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss and the anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the silence from the Biden administration on this act of terrorism as it continues to claim to want cooperation with Iran and how that fits into the US foreign policy pattern, and the US government’s repeated lies and misdeeds that have stoked mistrust between Iran and the US and how that mistrust has effected the talks about continuing the Join Comprehensive Plan of Action.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Taminisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss the anniversary and legacy of the Haitian revolution, the refusal of the western world to recognize the victory of the Haitian revolution and the continued punishment of Haiti for winning its freedom, and France and Canada’s often forgotten complicity in the oppression of Haiti.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the libertarian mythology behind Web3 and the blockchain and how it only benefits entrenched players in the system, how the blockchain ultimately ends up as a recentralizing force, Meta’s removal of some surveillance programs from its platforms that targeted people and attempted to gain users’ trust in order to surveil their devices, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s prosecution of a journalist for exposing a privacy vulnerability on a government website.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the starving of Afghanistan through debilitating sanctions placed after the Taliban takeover of the government and the stealing of its money, the media engineering over the COVID-19 pandemic becoming endemic and the blame being placed squarely on unvaccinated people, which both benefit the capitalist system, and how the crises of capitalism and imperialism must spur people to action to create a better world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
haiti
iran
afghanistan
haiti, iran, afghanistan, by any means necessary, meta, аудио, radio

Media Manufactures Consent for Endemic COVID as US Hits One Million Cases

07:30 GMT 05.01.2022
Media Manufactures Consent For Endemic COVID As US Hits One Million Cases
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
US Dishonesty Two Years After Assassination, Celebrating Haiti’s Triumph, The Mythology of Web3
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss and the anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the silence from the Biden administration on this act of terrorism as it continues to claim to want cooperation with Iran and how that fits into the US foreign policy pattern, and the US government's repeated lies and misdeeds that have stoked mistrust between Iran and the US and how that mistrust has effected the talks about continuing the Join Comprehensive Plan of Action.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Taminisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss the anniversary and legacy of the Haitian revolution, the refusal of the western world to recognize the victory of the Haitian revolution and the continued punishment of Haiti for winning its freedom, and France and Canada's often forgotten complicity in the oppression of Haiti.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the libertarian mythology behind Web3 and the blockchain and how it only benefits entrenched players in the system, how the blockchain ultimately ends up as a recentralizing force, Meta's removal of some surveillance programs from its platforms that targeted people and attempted to gain users' trust in order to surveil their devices, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson's prosecution of a journalist for exposing a privacy vulnerability on a government website.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the starving of Afghanistan through debilitating sanctions placed after the Taliban takeover of the government and the stealing of its money, the media engineering over the COVID-19 pandemic becoming endemic and the blame being placed squarely on unvaccinated people, which both benefit the capitalist system, and how the crises of capitalism and imperialism must spur people to action to create a better world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
