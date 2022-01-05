Registration was successful!
LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
Keanu Reeves Reportedly to Join Martin Scorsese's 'The Devil in the White City' Series
Keanu Reeves Reportedly to Join Martin Scorsese's 'The Devil in the White City' Series
Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's new drama series "The Devil in the White City", which is produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Deadline reports.
2022-01-05T12:37+0000
2022-01-06T12:37+0000
Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's new drama series "The Devil in the White City", which is produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Deadline reports. The adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 book "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works since 2010, when Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the book. Scorsese is also producing alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher. The first two episodes of the upcoming series will be produced under Paramount TV Studios, ABC Signature, and Appian Way. The crime mystery series will tell the story of two men - a talented architect and a genius serial killer - whose fates are intertwined by the Chicago World's Fair of 1893. The details and the date of release have not yet been revealed.
12:37 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 06.01.2022)
The upcoming Hulu TV series with executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio may become Keanu's first big US TV series role.
Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's new drama series "The Devil in the White City", which is produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Deadline reports.
The adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 book "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works since 2010, when Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the book.
Scorsese is also producing alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher. The first two episodes of the upcoming series will be produced under Paramount TV Studios, ABC Signature, and Appian Way.
The crime mystery series will tell the story of two men - a talented architect and a genius serial killer - whose fates are intertwined by the Chicago World's Fair of 1893.
The details and the date of release have not yet been revealed.
