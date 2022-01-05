Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/johnson-slams-labour-call-for-more-lockdowns-after-rayner-fuel-bill-attack-1092042043.html
Johnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
Johnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party has taken its first significant poll lead over Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives since the 2019 general election. But... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T17:57+0000
2022-01-05T18:08+0000
boris johnson
poverty
fuel
value added tax (vat)
prime minister's questions (pmqs)
angela rayner
coronavirus
covid-19
omicron covid strain
house of commons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092042331_0:0:3571:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_55be453532ffcea357f5f573b3d61b26.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit back at Labour attacks over VAT on fuel by stressing opposition calls for stricter lockdown measures.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at the first Prime Minister's Questions of the year after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.Rayner attempted to pin blame on the government for soaring international gas market prices that have seen 27 energy-billing firms in the deregulated market gone bust.And she reheated October's row over the 2.5 percent rise in the National Insurance social security tax to pay for clearing the post-pandemic backlog of National Health Service appointments and treatments and subsidies for elderly care, saying the tax hit working families.The PM hit back that Labour had opposed lifting lockdown — which he said caused economic damage and unemployment as well as disrupting education — last summer. Rayner also seized on questions raised at Monday's Downing Street press conference about abolishing Value-Added Tax on household energy bills, urging the government do so to tackle fuel poverty.But Johnson slammed Labour's "bare-faced cheek" of demanding a tax cut that was only possible thanks to Britain's exit from the EU — which the opposition party opposed. VAT on gas and electricity is charged at a discounted five percent for households, but businesses pay the the full rate of 20 per cent. Dropping the tax would save a family with monthly energy bills of £100 roughly £1 a week.The tax, a condition of joining the European Economic Community in 1973, was first slapped on fuel in 1994 Tory chancellor Norman Lamont at the then-going rate of eight per cent. Lamont's labour successor Gordon Brown introduced the discount in 1997.The two opponents traded quips as well as accusations across the floor of the house of commons, with Rayner making a joke at the expense of the PM's infamously unruly hair. Johnson slipped in an early gag, playing on Rayner's role as shadow minister for the future of work — and her stated ambitions to take over from Starmer as Labour leader and himself as PM."We know the future job she has in mind", he said, wishing her well in her "aspiration" to oust Starmer.Rayner referenced rumoured rumblings of discontent with Johnson's leadership on the Conservative backbenches, replying: "I've heard on the grapevine there might be a vacancy for prime minister soon, so maybe I should have aspirations!"But the PM returned again and again to Labour's opposition to relaxing COVID-19 rules, despite increasing evidence that the new Omicron variant has far milder symptoms and a much lower mortality rate than previous strains — which Johnson has claimed credit for thanks to the successful vaccination drive.“When Omicron presented itself, what did they go for? They reached for the lever of more restrictions", Johnson replied. “They said lockdown, we said boosters! They carp from the sidelines, we get on with the job!”SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford reminded the house that it was Tory backbenchers and Cabinet ministers who resisted harsher lockdown measures before Christmas, not the opposition.Hard Luck Sir KeirStarmer's second bout of coronavirus was statistically very unlucky. According to a large-scale Public Health England survey in 2021, the chances of catching it again after a first infection are between 1 in 250 and 1 in 75,000.A poll taken on Monday showed the recent Labour advantage over the governing Conservatives — the first since the 2019 general election — already slipping.No Deepening of LockdownIn a separate speech after PMQs, Johnson ruled out further pandemic restrictions in the face of the Omicron variant.The exchange of blows between Johnson and Rayner came just an hour after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a U-turn on her previous refusal to follow England, Scotland, and Wales in reducing isolation times for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to seven.Sturgeon launched into a rant at a virtual press conference on 17 December, when Scottish Mail political editor Mike Blackley suggested the move.
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/johnson-confident-uk-can-ride-out-omicron-wave-without-another-covid-19-lockdown-1092019777.html
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092042331_308:0:2985:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_967473101a05431e8bb93af0b9859844.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, poverty, fuel, value added tax (vat), prime minister's questions (pmqs), angela rayner, coronavirus, covid-19, house of commons, lockdown, keir starmer, uk parlaiment, brexit, eec, european union, uk

Johnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack

17:57 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 18:08 GMT 05.01.2022)
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVWeekly question time debate at Parliament in London
Weekly question time debate at Parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party has taken its first significant poll lead over Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives since the 2019 general election. But that could be eroded by the opposition's demands for a stronger response to latest wave of COVID-19 infections.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit back at Labour attacks over VAT on fuel by stressing opposition calls for stricter lockdown measures.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at the first Prime Minister's Questions of the year after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Rayner attempted to pin blame on the government for soaring international gas market prices that have seen 27 energy-billing firms in the deregulated market gone bust.
And she reheated October's row over the 2.5 percent rise in the National Insurance social security tax to pay for clearing the post-pandemic backlog of National Health Service appointments and treatments and subsidies for elderly care, saying the tax hit working families.
The PM hit back that Labour had opposed lifting lockdown — which he said caused economic damage and unemployment as well as disrupting education — last summer.

"They would've kept us in lockdown in July", Johnson accused. "When Omicron hit, they were calling for further restrictions. We've been able to keep this country moving and keep the economy growing and keep the money coming into people's pockets".

Rayner also seized on questions raised at Monday's Downing Street press conference about abolishing Value-Added Tax on household energy bills, urging the government do so to tackle fuel poverty.
But Johnson slammed Labour's "bare-faced cheek" of demanding a tax cut that was only possible thanks to Britain's exit from the EU — which the opposition party opposed.
VAT on gas and electricity is charged at a discounted five percent for households, but businesses pay the the full rate of 20 per cent. Dropping the tax would save a family with monthly energy bills of £100 roughly £1 a week.
The tax, a condition of joining the European Economic Community in 1973, was first slapped on fuel in 1994 Tory chancellor Norman Lamont at the then-going rate of eight per cent. Lamont's labour successor Gordon Brown introduced the discount in 1997.
The two opponents traded quips as well as accusations across the floor of the house of commons, with Rayner making a joke at the expense of the PM's infamously unruly hair.
Johnson slipped in an early gag, playing on Rayner's role as shadow minister for the future of work — and her stated ambitions to take over from Starmer as Labour leader and himself as PM.
"We know the future job she has in mind", he said, wishing her well in her "aspiration" to oust Starmer.
Rayner referenced rumoured rumblings of discontent with Johnson's leadership on the Conservative backbenches, replying: "I've heard on the grapevine there might be a vacancy for prime minister soon, so maybe I should have aspirations!"
But the PM returned again and again to Labour's opposition to relaxing COVID-19 rules, despite increasing evidence that the new Omicron variant has far milder symptoms and a much lower mortality rate than previous strains — which Johnson has claimed credit for thanks to the successful vaccination drive.
“When Omicron presented itself, what did they go for? They reached for the lever of more restrictions", Johnson replied. “They said lockdown, we said boosters! They carp from the sidelines, we get on with the job!”
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford reminded the house that it was Tory backbenchers and Cabinet ministers who resisted harsher lockdown measures before Christmas, not the opposition.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on January 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
Yesterday, 18:26 GMT

Hard Luck Sir Keir

Starmer's second bout of coronavirus was statistically very unlucky. According to a large-scale Public Health England survey in 2021, the chances of catching it again after a first infection are between 1 in 250 and 1 in 75,000.
A poll taken on Monday showed the recent Labour advantage over the governing Conservatives — the first since the 2019 general election — already slipping.

No Deepening of Lockdown

In a separate speech after PMQs, Johnson ruled out further pandemic restrictions in the face of the Omicron variant.
The exchange of blows between Johnson and Rayner came just an hour after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a U-turn on her previous refusal to follow England, Scotland, and Wales in reducing isolation times for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to seven.
Sturgeon launched into a rant at a virtual press conference on 17 December, when Scottish Mail political editor Mike Blackley suggested the move.
002001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth
17:57 GMTJohnson Slams Labour Call for More Lockdowns After Rayner Fuel Bill Attack
16:52 GMTState of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan Amid Ongoing Violent Protests
16:44 GMTMaxwell's Defence May File for Mistrial After Juror Admits to Suffering Sexual Abuse as Child
16:24 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
16:08 GMT'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Student for Listing Muslim Women for 'Auction'
15:58 GMTPoll: Americans Fear Repeat of 6 Jan Attack as Capitol Riot Anniversary Looms
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
15:07 GMTIsrael Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
14:59 GMTPM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
14:48 GMTNorth Korean Media Reportedly Tout Late Kim Jong-il as Inventor of Burrito
14:19 GMTCrisis Brewing at Old Trafford as Players Unhappy About Undroppable Cristiano Ronaldo, Media Says
14:18 GMTPakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman
14:18 GMTWATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked
13:55 GMTMagician DMC Talks About Studying 'Dark World' of Black Magic, Indian Experience, Favourite Tricks