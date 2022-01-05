Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/jewish-groups-defend-jk-rowling-over-anti-semitic-goblin-accusations-1092050181.html
Jewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
Jewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
Controversy over J.K. Rowling’s fictional goblins in the Harry Potter franchise has been reignited recently after comic Jon Stewart’s comments during one of his recent episodes of The Problem, Stewart’s Apple TV series.
2022-01-05T23:25+0000
2022-01-05T23:25+0000
jews
harry potter
controversy
jk rowling
anti-semitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092037221_0:32:3073:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_f53e187b9bf5c0ad9a1653fa7c94b2d2.jpg
Stewart voiced criticism of scenes in the film, first released in 2001, which feature hook-nosed creatures called goblins who run ‘Gringotts’, the underground bank of the wizarding world. “It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘holy shit, [Rowling] did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the f*cking underground bank.’ And everybody was just like, ‘Wizards.’ It was so weird.”Dave Rich, who is the director of policy for the UK-based Jewish nonprofit Community Security Trust, tweeted “sometimes a goblin is just a goblin”. He also told Hollywood Reporter, “There is nothing in [Rowling’s] record to suggest that she holds anti-Semitic views: quite the opposite, in fact, she has spoken out consistently and repeatedly in support of the Jewish community and against anti-Semitism.”The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism shared a similar thought in a tweet on Wednesday, calling the goblins a “product of centuries of association with Jews with grotesque and malevolent creatures in folklore, as well as money and finance. The mythological associations have become so ingrained in the Western mind that their provenance no longer registers with creators or consumers. [It] is a testament more to centuries of Christendom’s anti-Semitism than it is to malice by contemporary artists.”On Wednesday, Stewart turned to Twitter to explain that he was “joking” and that the comment came out of a “light-hearted conversation amongst colleagues and chums.” He went on to say, “Some tropes are so embedded in society that they’re basically invisible.” He then said, “I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-Semitic" and indicated that he was a Harry Potter fan.But Stewart isn’t the first to allege that the Harry Potter goblins reflect anti-Semitic tropes. Children’s author Marianne Levy wrote for the Jewish Chronicle, “It is not often that I am stopped in my tracks. But the press photography from the new Gringotts wing of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter Studio tour positively shrieked with anti-Semitic tropes; the long-nosed goblin, his natty suit, clawed fingers caressing a pile of gold coins. When I positioned a Gringotts shot alongside a series of cartoons from Nazi Germany’s Der Sturmer, it did not seem out of place.”Rowling, who has also been accused of making derogatory comments about the transgender community, had no comment.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092037221_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5df47797290279f7dead6897f3fa4a7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jews, harry potter, controversy, jk rowling, anti-semitism

Jewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations

23:25 GMT 05.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Amaury Laporte / Goblin Banker 9 - Looking at Me AngrilyGoblin Banker
Goblin Banker - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Amaury Laporte / Goblin Banker 9 - Looking at Me Angrily
Subscribe
The controversy over J.K. Rowling’s fictional goblins in the Harry Potter franchise was reignited recently after comic Jon Stewart’s comments during one of his recent episodes of The Problem, Stewart’s Apple TV series.
Stewart voiced criticism of scenes in the film, first released in 2001, which feature hook-nosed creatures called goblins who run ‘Gringotts’, the underground bank of the wizarding world. “It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘holy shit, [Rowling] did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the f*cking underground bank.’ And everybody was just like, ‘Wizards.’ It was so weird.”
Dave Rich, who is the director of policy for the UK-based Jewish nonprofit Community Security Trust, tweeted “sometimes a goblin is just a goblin”.
He also told Hollywood Reporter, “There is nothing in [Rowling’s] record to suggest that she holds anti-Semitic views: quite the opposite, in fact, she has spoken out consistently and repeatedly in support of the Jewish community and against anti-Semitism.”

British Jewish comedian David Baddiel weighed in, pointing out that the portrayal may be more embedded in anti-Semitic historical traditions as opposed to Rowling’s own imagination. In his recent book, Jews Don’t Count, Baddiel writes, “Jews were routinely painted and sculpted as gargoyles and devils. Our artistic tradition– look at Punch & Judy, look at witches, look at pantomime, look at Bond villains– depicts evil as swarthy and hook-nosed.”

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism shared a similar thought in a tweet on Wednesday, calling the goblins a “product of centuries of association with Jews with grotesque and malevolent creatures in folklore, as well as money and finance. The mythological associations have become so ingrained in the Western mind that their provenance no longer registers with creators or consumers. [It] is a testament more to centuries of Christendom’s anti-Semitism than it is to malice by contemporary artists.”
On Wednesday, Stewart turned to Twitter to explain that he was “joking” and that the comment came out of a “light-hearted conversation amongst colleagues and chums.” He went on to say, “Some tropes are so embedded in society that they’re basically invisible.” He then said, “I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-Semitic" and indicated that he was a Harry Potter fan.
But Stewart isn’t the first to allege that the Harry Potter goblins reflect anti-Semitic tropes.
Children’s author Marianne Levy wrote for the Jewish Chronicle, “It is not often that I am stopped in my tracks. But the press photography from the new Gringotts wing of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter Studio tour positively shrieked with anti-Semitic tropes; the long-nosed goblin, his natty suit, clawed fingers caressing a pile of gold coins. When I positioned a Gringotts shot alongside a series of cartoons from Nazi Germany’s Der Sturmer, it did not seem out of place.”
Rowling, who has also been accused of making derogatory comments about the transgender community, had no comment.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:25 GMTJewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
22:50 GMTIsraeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports
22:34 GMTFed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show
22:19 GMTUS Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable
22:18 GMTSex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
22:06 GMTRoscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan
22:03 GMTWednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
22:03 GMTUS Security Agencies Boost Deployments & Surveillance Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
22:01 GMTAustin, Blinken to Testify Before Private Senate Panel About Afghanistan Pullout Disaster
21:48 GMTAustralia Cancels World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Visa, Intends to Deport Him Thursday
21:17 GMTSemiconductors Supply Shortage to Further Car Prices Hike Amid Inflation in US - Report
21:05 GMTNew LSU Coach Brian Kelly Responds to Confusion After Use of Fake Southern Accent at Tigers Game
20:37 GMTWorld’s First ‘Flurona’ Flu-COVID Case Detected in Israel
20:33 GMTCSTO to Deploy Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan as Fighting Reportedly Starts in Almaty - Videos
20:06 GMTTexas Realtor Who Flew Private Jet to Storm Capitol Compares Backlash to ’Jews in Germany’
19:48 GMTJapan Reportedly Plans to Bolster Its Defences With Railguns Capable of Downing Hypersonic Missiles
18:49 GMTWATCH: Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's Replacement, Unpacks Massive Tripod Holding Second Mirror
18:30 GMTBiden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Events
18:29 GMTMysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Leftovers From Planet's Formation, Scientists Say
18:21 GMTRussian Space Company Develops Method for Effective Transfer of Solar Energy to Any Spot on Earth