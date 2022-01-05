https://sputniknews.com/20220105/jan-6-panel-requests-sean-hannitys-cooperation-in-probe-releases-details-of-explosive-texts-1092028885.html

Jan. 6 Panel Requests Sean Hannity's Cooperation in Probe, Releases Details of Explosive Texts

Jan. 6 Panel Requests Sean Hannity's Cooperation in Probe, Releases Details of Explosive Texts

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has requested Sean Hannity's cooperation regarding his knowledge of US President Donald Trump and his legal team's thinking in the months before and after the 6 January Capitol attack, it was revealed Tuesday.

2022-01-05T03:47+0000

2022-01-05T03:47+0000

2022-01-05T04:14+0000

donald trump

sean hannity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105905/45/1059054598_0:217:2721:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_d17af44097e3da35a30581a99d441863.jpg

The Select Committee's letter to Hannity, the host of a popular Fox News programme and a long-term Trump supporter, revealed their possession of dozens of communications between Hannity and Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others close to Trump between 31 December 2020, and 20 January 2021.The committee reportedly suspects that the communications prove that Hannity possesses, "factual information directly relevant to the events of January 6th", presenting a string of pertinent communications between the three to justify Hannity's testimony.The first communication they cited was a text Hannity sent to Meadows on 31 December 2020:The Select Committee suggests that Hannity, "had knowledge of concerns by President Trump's White House Counsel's Office regarding the legality of the former president's plans for January 6th".A string of communications from 5 January 2021, was also referenced. In one text Hannity wrote, "I'm very worried about the next 48 hours". In another to Meadows, "Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave", Hannity texted.The committee mentions that, based upon other text messages, Hannity potentially spoke with Trump directly on 5 January regarding his plans for 6 January.During the 6 January attack by Trump supporters, Hannity texted Meadows to advise Trump to, "ask people to peacefully leave the [C]apit[o]l". Later in the day, he sent texts regarding members of Trump's cabinet potentially using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.The Select Committee has pointed to Hannity's unprecedented access to Trump and his inner circle. A 10 January 2021, communication between Hannity, Meadows, and GOP Congress member Jim Jordan, the latter also an ardent Trump supporter, suggests that Hannity had spoken with Trump recently and was acutely aware of his thoughts.In the Select Committee's letter to Hannity, they stress their deep respect for the First Amendment protections of freedom of political opinion and of the press, a career track of which Hannity has claimed to be a part."At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate fully the facts and circumstances of these events in order to inform our legislative recommendations", the notice continued.The vast majority of witnesses called upon by the Select Committee have cooperated with their investigation, however, a small number of high-profile Trump-centric individuals have openly resisted the inquiry and have been subsequently indicted for contempt of Congress.

https://sputniknews.com/20211112/trump-adviser-steve-bannon-indicted-by-federal-grand-jury-over-contempt-of-congress-1090695782.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

donald trump, sean hannity