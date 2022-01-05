Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Stun Grenades Explosions, Shots Heard in Almaty, No Police Visible
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/israel-defence-forces-to-create-first-female-only-unit-1092040994.html
Israel Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
Israel Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is planning to create a women-only platoon as part of one of its mixed gender combat units guarding the country's borders with Jordan and Egypt
2022-01-05T15:07+0000
2022-01-05T15:07+0000
middle east
conscription
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092041608_0:76:1446:889_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd4a86c0e3b168bd756c0bb524b3b35.jpg
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is planning to create a women-only platoon as part of one of its mixed gender combat units guarding the country's borders with Jordan and Egypt, the IDF confirmed after the news was reported by the Kan news network.The idea to create one stems not from a "social agenda", but from a practical need to attract female recruits who are willing to serve on the front line, but are unwilling to do so out of religious concerns, the IDF said. Heads of Israeli religious seminaries told the IDF that many of their female students were willing to join the Army, but were afraid to do so due to concerns they won't be able to uphold "strict modesty laws" in the presence of men in a combat unit.However, it is unclear at the moment, when the new all-female platoon will start recruiting.There are several options for religious people to serve their conscription in Israel, including the ones that do not require being on the frontline. However, so far women joining the Army have been in mixed gender platoons, while men have had the option to serve in male-only platoons – created for the same religious concerns as the female-only ones.With the addition of all-female platoons in the Army, religious Israeli women have thus received a new option to serve on the front line. Earlier, the IDF also established an all-female armoured Merkava IV company in which all tanks are operated by women-only crews.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/idfs-former-intel-chief-hayman-admits-israel-was-involved-in-soleimanis-assassination-1091705234.html
Another article from the zionist/nazi pov presenting their propaganda, but on the other hand, the news isn't so bad. The israelis need to replace their regular formations with more of these units. If they can manage 100% replacement, that would be best. ;-D
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092041608_81:0:1366:964_1920x0_80_0_0_cecd6f7b67c4995103863c1461b2bf29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, conscription, israel

Israel Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit

15:07 GMT 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitAn Israeli female soldier flashes a victory sign while siting in a military vehicle during an exercise in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
An Israeli female soldier flashes a victory sign while siting in a military vehicle during an exercise in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Until now, women could only join the Israeli Army on the frontlines by dropping into one of the mixed gender units as a part of their mandatory conscription. This fact apparently drove away some recruits who were concerned with upholding strict religious modesty laws from service on the frontlines.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is planning to create a women-only platoon as part of one of its mixed gender combat units guarding the country's borders with Jordan and Egypt, the IDF confirmed after the news was reported by the Kan news network.
The idea to create one stems not from a "social agenda", but from a practical need to attract female recruits who are willing to serve on the front line, but are unwilling to do so out of religious concerns, the IDF said. Heads of Israeli religious seminaries told the IDF that many of their female students were willing to join the Army, but were afraid to do so due to concerns they won't be able to uphold "strict modesty laws" in the presence of men in a combat unit.
However, it is unclear at the moment, when the new all-female platoon will start recruiting.
There are several options for religious people to serve their conscription in Israel, including the ones that do not require being on the frontline. However, so far women joining the Army have been in mixed gender platoons, while men have had the option to serve in male-only platoons – created for the same religious concerns as the female-only ones.
Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
IDF’s Former Intel Chief Hayman Admits Israel Was Involved in Soleimani’s Assassination
22 December 2021, 00:13 GMT
With the addition of all-female platoons in the Army, religious Israeli women have thus received a new option to serve on the front line. Earlier, the IDF also established an all-female armoured Merkava IV company in which all tanks are operated by women-only crews.
022010
Discuss
Popular comments
Another article from the zionist/nazi pov presenting their propaganda, but on the other hand, the news isn't so bad. The israelis need to replace their regular formations with more of these units. If they can manage 100% replacement, that would be best. ;-D
vtvot tak
5 January, 18:45 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac, Arrest Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
15:07 GMTIsrael Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
14:59 GMTPM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
14:48 GMTNorth Korean Media Reportedly Tout Late Kim Jong-il as Inventor of Burrito
14:19 GMTCrisis Brewing at Old Trafford as Players Unhappy About Undroppable Cristiano Ronaldo, Media Says
14:18 GMTPakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman
14:18 GMTWATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked
13:55 GMTMagician DMC Talks About Studying 'Dark World' of Black Magic, Indian Experience, Favourite Tricks
13:46 GMTParis Saint-Germain Talisman Lionel Messi Tests Negative for COVID-19, Flies Back to France
13:45 GMTJuror in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Shares His Own Experience of Sexual Abuse, Hails Guilty Verdict
13:44 GMTHong Kong Fluey: Territory Under New COVID-19 Lockdown After Omicron Outbreak
13:38 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital After Two Days
13:08 GMTPentagon: No Conditions Met for Deploying More US Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions
13:03 GMTPresident Tokayev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
12:43 GMTAnother Scandal Brewing Around J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter's Goblins Declared 'Anti-Semitic'
12:13 GMTAnti-Vaccination Activist Charged for Staging Protest Outside UK Health Sec. Javid's Home - Video
12:07 GMT'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption
11:47 GMTUK Gov't Urged to Ramp Up Universal Credit as Households Projected to Face 'Eat or Heat' Dilemma