Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/flashback-sen-schumer-warns-of-banana-republic-if-filibusters-are-eliminated-1092028136.html
Flashback: Sen. Schumer Warns of 'Banana Republic' if Filibusters are Eliminated
Flashback: Sen. Schumer Warns of 'Banana Republic' if Filibusters are Eliminated
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia’s’ uncomfortable position of drawing red lines on rapid NATO... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T07:38+0000
2022-01-05T11:39+0000
chuck schumer
us
nato
fault lines
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092010448_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd121750b7aef9387b061ac46625e26.png
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Analyst | Putin: “Nowhere to Retreat” from Rapid NATO ExpansionsTyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | January 6th and Politically Weaponizing Law EnforcementTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | FLASHBACK: Sen. Schumer Warns of ‘Banana Republic’ If Filibusters Are EliminatedIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Putin’s goal to win over Ukrainians peacefully rather than going to war as rapid NATO expansions continue to pose a security threat to Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on the upcoming anniversary of the January 6th riots and what he describes as the danger of partisan leaders putting law enforcement in a stand-off position against protesters.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to question Chuck Schumer reversing his position on Senate filibuster rules after warning of becoming a ‘banana republic’ in 2005… the same year that his party is poised to become the minority.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092010448_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b0fd3fe9836fe635df84e6aa848923.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chuck schumer, us, nato, fault lines, аудио, radio

Flashback: Sen. Schumer Warns of 'Banana Republic' if Filibusters are Eliminated

07:38 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 05.01.2022)
Democrats Attempt to Memorialize Jan. 6th... Will It Work?
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Russia’s’ uncomfortable position of drawing red lines on rapid NATO expansions, the upcoming anniversary of January 6th, and Chuck Schumer changing his position on filibusters at the worst possible time.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Analyst | Putin: “Nowhere to Retreat” from Rapid NATO Expansions
Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | January 6th and Politically Weaponizing Law Enforcement
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | FLASHBACK: Sen. Schumer Warns of ‘Banana Republic’ If Filibusters Are Eliminated
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Putin’s goal to win over Ukrainians peacefully rather than going to war as rapid NATO expansions continue to pose a security threat to Russia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on the upcoming anniversary of the January 6th riots and what he describes as the danger of partisan leaders putting law enforcement in a stand-off position against protesters.
In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to question Chuck Schumer reversing his position on Senate filibuster rules after warning of becoming a ‘banana republic’ in 2005… the same year that his party is poised to become the minority.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMTAnother Scandal Brewing Around J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter's Goblins Declared 'Anti-Semitic'
12:13 GMTAnti-Vaccination Activist Charged for Staging Protest Outside UK Health Sec. Javid's Home - Video
12:07 GMT'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption
11:47 GMTUK Gov't Urged to Ramp Up Universal Credit as Households Projected to Face 'Eat or Heat' Dilemma
11:46 GMTEnding Long Wait: India Vaccinates Its Young Population Against COVID-19
11:31 GMTUS VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for 'Moving Again' Remark During Enormous Traffic Jam on I-95
11:16 GMTWhat's Going on in Kazakhstan and What Are Protesters Demanding?
11:01 GMTPoland's President Andrzej Duda Tests Positive For COVID-19
10:10 GMTFirst VIDEO of Protesters Storming Mayor's Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan Emerges Online
09:57 GMTIsrael's Intel Chief Says Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal Better Than Collapse of JCPOA Talks: Report
09:54 GMTUK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Tests Positive For COVID-19
09:52 GMTFans Dub Romelu Lukaku's Apology 'PR' After Chelsea Star Says Sorry for Controversial Interview
09:30 GMTUK PM Johnson Eviscerated for Failure to Introduce COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surge of Infections
09:15 GMTMob Lynches Man in India's Jharkhand, Sets His Body Alight Over Felling of a Revered Tree
08:13 GMT'I Really Want to P*** Them Off': French President Macron Vows Crackdown on Unvaccinated
07:47 GMTDemocrats Doing Utmost to Exploit US Capitol Breach for Political Gain, Ex-FBI Agent Says
06:44 GMTUS President Joe Biden Gets Mocked Online After Mistakenly Saying It's 2020
06:41 GMTRocket Reportedly Hits Near Military Base Hosting US Forces in Iraq
06:30 GMTLive Updates: Protesters Make Their Way to Almaty Mayor's Office After Clashes in Kazakhstan
06:29 GMTTony Blair's Def Sec. Was Told 'in No Uncertain Terms' to Burn Memo Saying Iraq War Could Be Illegal