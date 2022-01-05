https://sputniknews.com/20220105/flashback-sen-schumer-warns-of-banana-republic-if-filibusters-are-eliminated-1092028136.html

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Analyst | Putin: “Nowhere to Retreat” from Rapid NATO ExpansionsTyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | January 6th and Politically Weaponizing Law EnforcementTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | FLASHBACK: Sen. Schumer Warns of ‘Banana Republic’ If Filibusters Are EliminatedIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Putin’s goal to win over Ukrainians peacefully rather than going to war as rapid NATO expansions continue to pose a security threat to Russia.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on the upcoming anniversary of the January 6th riots and what he describes as the danger of partisan leaders putting law enforcement in a stand-off position against protesters.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to question Chuck Schumer reversing his position on Senate filibuster rules after warning of becoming a ‘banana republic’ in 2005… the same year that his party is poised to become the minority.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

