Five Major Powers Sign Nuclear War Statement; EU Meetings to Start on Russian Security Demands

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council have come together to state that war must be avoided between nuclear states. 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's security demands. Many European leaders are coming together to meet with each other, and Russian diplomats in a move to negotiate over Russia's recent security demands. Germany's Chancellor seems to be taking a lead as he has announced that his assistant will meet with Ukrainian, French, and Russian representatives.Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Democrats are getting significant pressure to change the Senate rules to address voting rights. Also, several groups are again asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to address the filibuster, but few expect him to move on their plea.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss a recent nuclear statement. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council have come together to state that war must be avoided between nuclear states. Reportedly, Moscow was the main driver behind the statement.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The child tax credit has expired, and many economists are predicting a dramatic increase in child poverty as a result. The Build Back Better legislation was stripped of desperately needed social spending and ultimately died at the hands of a very conservative Democratic Party.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Houthi fighters have seized a UAE flagged ship that is full of military supplies. The Saudi-led coalition had claimed that the ship was carrying medical supplies. Also, Syrian Jihadis supported by the US empire are looking to gain political power through election manipulation.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the US media. We review the absurdity of the Western media when reporting on Russia and China by going over the headlines. Regarding China, every headline is followed by questioning the cost, and regarding Russia, the headlines are claims of Russia weaponizing everything.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss GITMO. In what appears to be another u-turn on campaign promises, the Biden administration is building, rather than closing, facilities at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Biden is building a new secret court facility that will only allow members of the intelligence community and those with special clearances.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuelan President Maduro is saying that the United States deliberately sabotaged the Mexican talks by kidnapping diplomat Alex Saab.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

