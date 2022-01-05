https://sputniknews.com/20220105/fed-mulls-faster-us-rate-hikes-as-inflation-soars-december-meeting-minutes-show-1092049572.html

Fed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show

Fed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show

Fed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show

2022-01-05T22:34+0000

2022-01-05T22:34+0000

2022-01-05T22:34+0000

us

inflation

us economy

rate hikes

federal reserve

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082638867_0:0:2807:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_454f3daa2a4b91b701ca511fed885c0e.jpg

Separately, a reading of bond market traders’ expectations showed a more than 70% chance of the Fed imposing by March its first rate hike since the coronavirus outbreak two years ago. Earlier readings had predicted a rate hike at between April and June.The Fed has kept interest rates at virtually zero since the COVID-19 outbreak, which sparked record unemployment in 2020 and the first recession since the 2008/09 financial crisis.In order for the central bank to raise rates, it needs steady economic growth, employment at near maximum and inflation at 2% at least for a year.The economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Fed has projected a 5.5% growth for 2021 and 4% for 2022.While unemployment hit a record high of nearly 15% in April 2020, it was at just 4.2% in November — almost at the 4% mark that the Fed defines as "maximum employment."The Fed’s problem though is inflation, which is running at 40-year highs as prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic due to higher wage demands and supply chain disruptions. Instead of moderate rate hikes, the central bank may have to resort to more frequent and larger increases to tamp down such price pressures.The Fed acknowledged in its December minutes the extraordinary challenge to the US economy laid down by inflation. “All participants noted that inflation had remained significantly over 2%, indicating supply and demand mismatches associated to the pandemic and the economy's reopening,” the central bank said.In preparation for the rate hike, the Fed has also been tapering since November its monthly bond- and asset-buying of $120 billion that it launched two years ago to support an economy collapsing from the weight of the COVID crisis. Since December, the central bank has committed to shave $30 billion each month from those purchases and could wrap them by March — putting a rate hike on track immediately after that.

https://sputniknews.com/20211225/us-fed-cannot-fix-runaway-inflation-by-itself-amid-global-supply-chain-failure-investor-says-1091792089.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, inflation, us economy, rate hikes, federal reserve