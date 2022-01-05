Registration was successful!
BREAKING: State of Emergency Declared Across Kazakhstan
Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results
Former adviser of ex-US President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro released a memoir dubbed "In Trump Time" in November, elaborating on "the story of a President who worked night and day for the American people."
Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro expressed frustration over how the violence during the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 disrupted the GOP's plans to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.During a Tuesday interview with MSNBC, Navarro shared details about the plan that Donald Trump's legal circle was said to have in order to challenge the outcome of the 2020 White House race, dubbed "Green Bay sweep".However, the former adviser said, the purported plan required "peace and calm on Capitol Hill" - the opposite of what occurred on 6 January.Navarro also praised Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar for "beautifully" objecting to the results of the 2020 election as members of Congress gathered to certify the votes of the Electoral College.The plan envisaged putting pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to stall the certification for as long as possible so that he would be forced to “put the certification of the election on ice for at least another several weeks”, according to his book "In Trump Time" cited by Rolling Stone. Navarro described the plan as “last, best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit”.However, things took a different turn. On 6 January, protesters stormed into the US Capitol, calling for the dismissal of the election results. Former President Donald Trump was accused of inciting the insurrection, but vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Following his unprecedented second impeachment over the accusations, the Senate acquitted Trump after his presidential tenure had ended.
Congress refusing to certify a fraudulent election is not "overthrowing" the election.
Daria Bedenko
donald trump, us, peter navarro

16:24 GMT 05.01.2022
A former adviser to ex-US President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, released a memoir dubbed "In Trump Time" in November, elaborating on "the story of a President who worked night and day for the American people".
Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro expressed frustration over how the violence during the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 disrupted the GOP's plans to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
During a Tuesday interview with MSNBC, Navarro shared details about the plan that Donald Trump's legal circle was said to have in order to challenge the outcome of the 2020 White House race, dubbed "Green Bay sweep".

"The plan was simply this: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep. The sweep was simply that. We were gonna challenge the results of the election in the six battleground states", Navarro said, referring to the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

However, the former adviser said, the purported plan required "peace and calm on Capitol Hill" - the opposite of what occurred on 6 January.
Navarro also praised Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar for "beautifully" objecting to the results of the 2020 election as members of Congress gathered to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

"It started flawlessly, but the violence overtook that event", Navarro lamented. "The rest, as they say, is history.”

The plan envisaged putting pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to stall the certification for as long as possible so that he would be forced to “put the certification of the election on ice for at least another several weeks”, according to his book "In Trump Time" cited by Rolling Stone. Navarro described the plan as “last, best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit”.
However, things took a different turn. On 6 January, protesters stormed into the US Capitol, calling for the dismissal of the election results. Former President Donald Trump was accused of inciting the insurrection, but vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Following his unprecedented second impeachment over the accusations, the Senate acquitted Trump after his presidential tenure had ended.
Congress refusing to certify a fraudulent election is not "overthrowing" the election.
