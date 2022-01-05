https://sputniknews.com/20220105/ex-trump-adviser-navarro-says-capitol-riot-undermined-plans-to-overthrow-2020-election-results-1092042214.html

Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results

Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Says Capitol Riot Undermined Plans to Overthrow 2020 Election Results

Former adviser of ex-US President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro released a memoir dubbed "In Trump Time" in November, elaborating on "the story of a President who worked night and day for the American people."

2022-01-05T16:24+0000

2022-01-05T16:24+0000

2022-01-05T16:24+0000

donald trump

us

peter navarro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107969/35/1079693555_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f2fc1dbf19a4d18793c8e0b07fd4a0d5.jpg

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro expressed frustration over how the violence during the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 disrupted the GOP's plans to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.During a Tuesday interview with MSNBC, Navarro shared details about the plan that Donald Trump's legal circle was said to have in order to challenge the outcome of the 2020 White House race, dubbed "Green Bay sweep".However, the former adviser said, the purported plan required "peace and calm on Capitol Hill" - the opposite of what occurred on 6 January.Navarro also praised Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar for "beautifully" objecting to the results of the 2020 election as members of Congress gathered to certify the votes of the Electoral College.The plan envisaged putting pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to stall the certification for as long as possible so that he would be forced to “put the certification of the election on ice for at least another several weeks”, according to his book "In Trump Time" cited by Rolling Stone. Navarro described the plan as “last, best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit”.However, things took a different turn. On 6 January, protesters stormed into the US Capitol, calling for the dismissal of the election results. Former President Donald Trump was accused of inciting the insurrection, but vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Following his unprecedented second impeachment over the accusations, the Senate acquitted Trump after his presidential tenure had ended.

EmitFlesti Congress refusing to certify a fraudulent election is not "overthrowing" the election. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

donald trump, us, peter navarro