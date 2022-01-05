Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Stun Grenades Explosions, Shots Heard in Almaty, No Police Visible
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/eu-angry-about-not-participating-in-russias-security-guarantee-talks-with-us-nato-report-says-1092041314.html
EU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
EU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
The EU wants a role in the upcoming talks on security guarantees between Russia, NATO and the US, The Financial Times (FT) newspaper has cited unnamed highly placed European sources as saying
2022-01-05T15:28+0000
2022-01-05T15:28+0000
russia
ukraine
us
talks
security guarantees
nato
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091602305_0:297:3078:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_10a39823a9327797eef07a612412f7e4.jpg
The EU wants a role in the upcoming talks on security guarantees between Russia, NATO, and the US, the Financial Times (FT) has cited unnamed highly placed European sources as saying.“While US officials have remained in close contact with those in Brussels and in individual EU states, Washington has not sought to alter Moscow’s proposed negotiations [on security guarantees]”, the source argued.The claims came after the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrel asserted on Tuesday that Brussels “cannot be a neutral spectator in the negotiations” over Europe’s security architecture in the years to come.This was preceded by Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU, telling reporters last week that the EU’s possible participation in the security guarantee talks would have “no definite added value”.Chizhov stressed that Russia is “not against the EU’s supportive role” in NATO and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), but that Moscow “doesn’t plan to make the EU become a military bloc on the basis of our [security guarantee] proposals”.Last week also saw a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, during which Putin, in particular, told the 46th American president that Moscow needs legally binding agreements on security guarantees, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the Geneva talks between Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be held on 10 January.The spokeswoman also said that Moscow confirms an upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January and 13 January consultations between Russia and the OSCE.Russia's Draft Accords on Security GuaranteesThe draft agreements on security guarantees, which were released by the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in December, stipulate legally binding commitments by Moscow and Washington not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security.In line with the agreements, Moscow also demanded that NATO stop its eastward expansion towards Russia's borders and avoid inviting post-Soviet countries into the alliance, or creating military bases on their territory.The developments come as Kiev and several Western countries continue to accuse Moscow of amassing troops near Russia's border with Ukraine, which they claim allegedly indicates a Kremlin plan to invade the country. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that Russian troop movements are purely defensive, given NATO's increased military activity near the country’s borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory at its own discretion.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/first-round-of-russia-us-talks-on-security-guarantees-set-for-early-2022-lavrov-says-1091715005.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/security-guarantees-proposals-handover-to-us-is-step-towards-substantive-dialogue-moscow-1091565341.html
What the hell are they complaining sbout anyway ?, EU member states sre also members of Nato and they are holding a meeting with the Russians on the 12th.
0
1
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091602305_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_158c51148bf570eb33791ce7a404834d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, us, talks, security guarantees, nato, eu

EU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says

15:28 GMT 05.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussia-US-NATO
Russia-US-NATO - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s permanent representative to the EU, said that that the organisation is not a military bloc, which is why Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees are addressed to NATO.
The EU wants a role in the upcoming talks on security guarantees between Russia, NATO, and the US, the Financial Times (FT) has cited unnamed highly placed European sources as saying.

The sources voiced frustration about the way the negotiations, slated for next week in Geneva and Brussels, were arranged, “with Russian officials set to discuss the security of Ukraine and the whole European continent with counterparts from both Washington and the US-led military alliance”, according to FT.

“While US officials have remained in close contact with those in Brussels and in individual EU states, Washington has not sought to alter Moscow’s proposed negotiations [on security guarantees]”, the source argued.
The insiders also claimed that the sidelining reflected Brussels’ “internal disagreements over the EU’s own security policy”, arguing that “in the current context, [the delay] exposes the divisions inside the union and makes us less able to respond to Russia as one”.
The claims came after the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrel asserted on Tuesday that Brussels “cannot be a neutral spectator in the negotiations” over Europe’s security architecture in the years to come.
This was preceded by Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU, telling reporters last week that the EU’s possible participation in the security guarantee talks would have “no definite added value”.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his visit to Stockholm, Sweden - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
First Round of Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees Set for Early 2022, Lavrov Says
22 December 2021, 09:18 GMT
Chizhov stressed that Russia is “not against the EU’s supportive role” in NATO and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), but that Moscow “doesn’t plan to make the EU become a military bloc on the basis of our [security guarantee] proposals”.
Last week also saw a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, during which Putin, in particular, told the 46th American president that Moscow needs legally binding agreements on security guarantees, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The presidents also “agreed that negotiations on such an important issue [of security guarantees] for us and for Europe, in general, and the world will be held in three directions, that is, in Geneva, in Brussels through Russia-NATO [Council] and in Vienna through the OSCE. But, as it was noted, the parties will treat the bilateral negotiations with all seriousness, and the process of the Geneva talks will go under the personal supervision and under the personal control of the two presidents”, Ushakov told reporters.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the Geneva talks between Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be held on 10 January.
The spokeswoman also said that Moscow confirms an upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January and 13 January consultations between Russia and the OSCE.

Russia's Draft Accords on Security Guarantees

The draft agreements on security guarantees, which were released by the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in December, stipulate legally binding commitments by Moscow and Washington not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
16 December 2021, 07:42 GMT
In line with the agreements, Moscow also demanded that NATO stop its eastward expansion towards Russia's borders and avoid inviting post-Soviet countries into the alliance, or creating military bases on their territory.
The developments come as Kiev and several Western countries continue to accuse Moscow of amassing troops near Russia's border with Ukraine, which they claim allegedly indicates a Kremlin plan to invade the country. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that Russian troop movements are purely defensive, given NATO's increased military activity near the country’s borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory at its own discretion.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
What the hell are they complaining sbout anyway ?, EU member states sre also members of Nato and they are holding a meeting with the Russians on the 12th.
Golem
5 January, 18:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:40 GMTDenmark Star Christian Eriksen, Who Suffered Cardiac, Arrest Says He Wants to Play in Qatar
15:38 GMTIndia Slaps Almost $88 Million Tax Evasion Notice on Chinese Mobile Firm Xiaomi
15:28 GMTEU Angry About Not Participating in Russia’s Security Guarantee Talks With US, NATO, Report Says
15:07 GMTIsrael Defence Forces to Create First Female-Only Unit
14:59 GMTPM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
14:48 GMTNorth Korean Media Reportedly Tout Late Kim Jong-il as Inventor of Burrito
14:19 GMTCrisis Brewing at Old Trafford as Players Unhappy About Undroppable Cristiano Ronaldo, Media Says
14:18 GMTPakistan Taking Measures to Counterbalance India's S-400 Deployment in Punjab: Military Spokesman
14:18 GMTWATCH: Woman Carries Escaped Lion in Arms Like Toddler Throwing Tantrum, Leaves Netizens Shocked
13:55 GMTMagician DMC Talks About Studying 'Dark World' of Black Magic, Indian Experience, Favourite Tricks
13:46 GMTParis Saint-Germain Talisman Lionel Messi Tests Negative for COVID-19, Flies Back to France
13:45 GMTJuror in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Shares His Own Experience of Sexual Abuse, Hails Guilty Verdict
13:44 GMTHong Kong Fluey: Territory Under New COVID-19 Lockdown After Omicron Outbreak
13:38 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital After Two Days
13:08 GMTPentagon: No Conditions Met for Deploying More US Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions
13:03 GMTPresident Tokayev Says He's Now in Charge of Kazakh Security Council, 'Will Stay With the People'
12:43 GMTAnother Scandal Brewing Around J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter's Goblins Declared 'Anti-Semitic'
12:13 GMTAnti-Vaccination Activist Charged for Staging Protest Outside UK Health Sec. Javid's Home - Video
12:07 GMT'What a Disgrace!': Furore Over Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Medical Exemption
11:47 GMTUK Gov't Urged to Ramp Up Universal Credit as Households Projected to Face 'Eat or Heat' Dilemma