Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/emma-watson-incurs-israeli-ire-after-expressing-solidarity-with-free-palestine-movement-1092029181.html
Emma Watson Incurs Israeli Ire After Expressing Solidarity With 'Free Palestine' Movement
Emma Watson Incurs Israeli Ire After Expressing Solidarity With 'Free Palestine' Movement
Israeli officials, including a current and former ambassador to the United Nations, are blasting Watson and accusing her of being anti-Semitic on social media due to her support of a pro-Palestinian rally.
2022-01-05T04:09+0000
2022-01-05T04:16+0000
emma watson
israel
antisemitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092028840_0:12:3072:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb1dcc6c73d4716543c2a195d73fbb0.jpg
Israeli officials, including a current and former ambassador to the United Nations, are blasting Watson and accusing her of being anti-Semitic on social media due to her support of a pro-Palestinian rally. Since its Monday posting, Watson's image has accrued 1.2 million likes and more than 100,000 comments. "Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality", tweeted Gilad Erdanm, Israel's current ambassador to the UN. "If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the [Palestinian Authority] (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!" "10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite", quipped Danny Danon, who previously served as Israeli ambassador to the UN in the government of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, netizens overwhelmingly opposed the officials' criticism of Watson's post. Several Twitter users also called out Danon for labelling the actress as an anti-Semite, pointing out the support of Palestinians does not warrant the weaponisation of such a term.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092028840_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2936428f4b208740cf4c4a31502b4090.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emma watson, israel, antisemitism

Emma Watson Incurs Israeli Ire After Expressing Solidarity With 'Free Palestine' Movement

04:09 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 05.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Scott GarfittEmma Watson poses for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, Alexandra Palace, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Emma Watson poses for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, Alexandra Palace, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Scott Garfitt
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Emma Watson, 31, took to social media earlier this week to express her solidarity with Palestinians. "Solidarity is a verb", read the now-viral Instagram post from the English actress, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film series.
Israeli officials, including a current and former ambassador to the United Nations, are blasting Watson and accusing her of being anti-Semitic on social media due to her support of a pro-Palestinian rally.
Since its Monday posting, Watson's image has accrued 1.2 million likes and more than 100,000 comments.
"Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality", tweeted Gilad Erdanm, Israel's current ambassador to the UN. "If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the [Palestinian Authority] (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!"
"10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite", quipped Danny Danon, who previously served as Israeli ambassador to the UN in the government of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, netizens overwhelmingly opposed the officials' criticism of Watson's post.
Several Twitter users also called out Danon for labelling the actress as an anti-Semite, pointing out the support of Palestinians does not warrant the weaponisation of such a term.
210003
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:09 GMTEmma Watson Incurs Israeli Ire After Expressing Solidarity With 'Free Palestine' Movement
03:47 GMTJan. 6 Panel Requests Sean Hannity's Cooperation in Probe, Releases Details of Explosive Texts
03:45 GMTThree Policemen File Suits Against Trump Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary
03:19 GMTWhat's Good for the Goose
03:16 GMTPresident of Kazakhstan Accepts Resignation of Government Amid Mass Protests Across Nation
03:10 GMTNASA Successfully Deploys Tennis Court-Sized Sunshield on James Webb Space Telescope
02:47 GMTPeru Prosecutor's Office Launches Corruption Probe Against President Castillo - Reports
02:35 GMTSullivan, Nordic Partners Talk Readiness to Impose Costs on Russia Over Ukraine - NSC
02:18 GMTUS Capitol Police Chief: No Concerns Over Potential Incidents on Anniversary of January 6 Riot
01:40 GMTNew Netflix K-Drama Killer Series Reveals Lead Cast
00:51 GMTPhotos: Greek Divers Uncover Wreckage of Italian WWII Submarine in Aegean Sea
00:18 GMTChinese FM Wang Tells Eritrea Beijing Opposes ‘External Interference’ in Africa Amid US Meddling
YesterdayMajority of Americans Are Not Interested in Traveling to the Moon, Poll Finds
YesterdayDPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
YesterdayTrump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
YesterdayCruz: GOP Has 'Multiple Grounds to Consider for Impeachment of Biden', If Republicans Win House
YesterdayVideos: Sirens Sound Off Near Baghdad Airport Amid Reports Rockets Landed Near Diplomatic Center
YesterdayRecord Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?
YesterdayUS Charges Colombian in Connection With Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.
YesterdayMotor Malfunction Triggered Fatal IAF Chopper Crash Over Mediterranean, Initial Probe Suggests