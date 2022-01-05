https://sputniknews.com/20220105/anti-vaccination-activist-charged-for-staging-protest-outside-uk-health-sec-javids-home---video-1092035230.html

Anti-Vaccination Activist Charged for Staging Protest Outside UK Health Sec. Javid's Home - Video

The activist accused Javid of "threatening people to come to our houses armed with jabs".

A 60-year-old Briton was charged with criminal damage after a protest was staged outside the London home of Health Secretary Sajid Javid. According to the Metropolitan Police, protester Geza Tarjanyi was arrested in Fulham on Monday. A video has since emerged online purportedly showing him as he delivers a letter with an anti-vaccination message to Javid's house, and saying that the official is "personally on notice" for harming people with vaccines. Then, several officers come and put handcuffs on Tarjanyi.The man appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 1 February.Labour Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting blasted Tarjanyi, calling the whole incident "unacceptable".Tarjanayi claimed to have been arrested 14 times for his campaigns against vaccinations, mask mandates, 5G, and public health restrictions. He previously accused Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam of committing "genocide", and targeted Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in the street, accusing him of lying to the public about the virus.

