Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-senator-rob-portman-quarantines-after-testing-positive-for-covid-1092019516.html
US Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
US Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
US Senator Rob Portman on Tuesday released a statement saying that he has been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.
2022-01-04T18:17+0000
2022-01-04T18:17+0000
us
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092019404_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6243049fa49a66501e7545e1c5eae79f.jpg
"In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID-19 test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine," the senator from Ohio said.Portman explained in the statement that he has been in contact with an attending physician as well as his personal doctor, and will quarantine for a period of five days as per US government guidance."I am following their medical advice and following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes," he said.According to GovTrack, 154 members of Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have self-quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or reported an exposure but took other action or no action.Health experts have said that the latest coronavirus Omicron variant is much more transmissible but leads to mild cases and a significantly smaller number of hospitalizations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092019404_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6af48703e99875f3920ab3291ff158.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, covid-19

US Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID

18:17 GMT 04.01.2022
© ALEX BRANDONSenator Rob Portman (R-OH), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 7, 2021.
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© ALEX BRANDON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Rob Portman on Tuesday released a statement saying that he has been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.
"In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID-19 test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine," the senator from Ohio said.
Portman explained in the statement that he has been in contact with an attending physician as well as his personal doctor, and will quarantine for a period of five days as per US government guidance.
"I am following their medical advice and following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes," he said.
According to GovTrack, 154 members of Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have self-quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or reported an exposure but took other action or no action.
Health experts have said that the latest coronavirus Omicron variant is much more transmissible but leads to mild cases and a significantly smaller number of hospitalizations.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:17 GMTUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
18:12 GMTUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
18:08 GMTTrump State Department Advisor Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
17:48 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement
17:44 GMTWoman Allegedly Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Auctioning Muslim Women Detained in India's Uttarakhand
17:35 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'
17:31 GMTMelania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron’s Visit to US
17:24 GMTPoll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
17:19 GMTBiden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety
17:16 GMTBoris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
16:42 GMTIsraeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
16:35 GMTAlbany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo
15:59 GMTPurple Fox Virus Attack: Fake Telegram Messenger Apps Hack Devices With Lethal Malware
15:52 GMTSuper Spreaders? Several Indian Politicians Test Positive For COVID During Polling Season
15:41 GMTMore Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows
15:01 GMTEighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
14:47 GMTThe Only Way to Stop COVID Pandemic? Russian Priest Urges People to Repent
14:40 GMTSnowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
14:04 GMTUS Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
14:01 GMTBorussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him