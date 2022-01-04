https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-senator-rob-portman-quarantines-after-testing-positive-for-covid-1092019516.html

US Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID

US Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID

US Senator Rob Portman on Tuesday released a statement saying that he has been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

2022-01-04T18:17+0000

2022-01-04T18:17+0000

2022-01-04T18:17+0000

us

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092019404_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6243049fa49a66501e7545e1c5eae79f.jpg

"In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID-19 test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine," the senator from Ohio said.Portman explained in the statement that he has been in contact with an attending physician as well as his personal doctor, and will quarantine for a period of five days as per US government guidance."I am following their medical advice and following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes," he said.According to GovTrack, 154 members of Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have self-quarantined after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or reported an exposure but took other action or no action.Health experts have said that the latest coronavirus Omicron variant is much more transmissible but leads to mild cases and a significantly smaller number of hospitalizations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, covid-19