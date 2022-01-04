Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-retains-nuclear-weapons-to-preserve-peace-and-stability-claims-state-dep-spokesman--1092012964.html
US Retains Nuclear Weapons to ‘Preserve Peace And Stability’, Claims State Dep. Spokesman
US Retains Nuclear Weapons to ‘Preserve Peace And Stability’, Claims State Dep. Spokesman
As the five nuclear powers released a joint statement on Monday saying their weapons were not aimed at one another, a State Department spokesperson underscored that this aligns with the Joe Biden administration’s stance.
2022-01-04T12:21+0000
2022-01-04T12:31+0000
us
russia
china
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092013727_0:158:3078:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_6b4da36f1da1be17003adca7a138d2e7.jpg
As the five nuclear powers released a joint statement on Monday saying their weapons were not aimed at one another, a State Department spokesperson underscored that this aligns with the Joe Biden administration’s stance.Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain "consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as [their] foremost responsibilities" and confirm that their nuclear weapons are not targeting one another, the five countries said in a joint statement published Monday.The statement, which appeared on the websites of the Kremlin and the White House, underscored the joint intention to “maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons”.The five nations repeated their commitment to obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, underscoring a desire to "work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all".Shifts in US Nuclear Policy ‘Less Likely’This comes ahead of the US administration’s release of Washington’s nuclear posture review. The internal revision of numbers, kinds and purposes of weapons in the nuclear arsenal is anticipated to be made public sometime in January.During Joe Biden’s tenure as Vice President under the Barack Obama administration, the White House stated in 2010 that it would “only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interests of the United States or its allies and partners”. It did not define “extreme circumstances”.Later, under Donald Trump, it was specified that:Nuclear Posture Review guidelines formulated during the 45th POTUS’ tenure allowed for nuclear weapons to be launched preemptively, even against conventional, non-nuclear armed adversaries.Now, in an atmosphere of heightened global tensions - including fears of a conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, and the US and China in the Indo-Pacific, analysts cited by AP deem it likely the Pentagon will retain the existing nuclear force “triad” of sea-, air-, and land-based weapons. Hopes that America might embrace the “no first use” pledge regarding nuclear weapons are also perceived as diminished.Last summer, Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Biden administration, said the outlook for US nuclear policy was impacted not only by China’s nuclear ambitions but also by “real anxiety” over Russian defence and nuclear policy.There is yet no clarity on whether Biden will approve changes in so-called “declaratory policy” regarding the use of nuclear weapons.Among the major nuclear powers, China is the only country with a formal 'no-first use' prohibition on the use of nuclear weapons.Russia's nuclear doctrine allows for nuclear weapons to be used in the event of an enemy nuclear attack - or a conventional attack so severe that it is deemed to "threaten the existence of the Russian state".Amid Western reports alleging that tens of thousands of Russian troops were grouping at the Ukraine-Russia border, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rejected claims that his country intends to invade Ukraine. Furthermore, at his annual end-of-year conference, Putin accused the US and allies of intentionally ratcheting up tension.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/putin-russia-maintains-nuclear-parity-with-us-but-leads-in-new-armaments-1091463170.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/white-house-biden-told-zelensky-us-allies-will-respond-decisively-if-russia-invades-ukraine-1091985073.html
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
0
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092013727_175:0:2904:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a71c69409bd1156d84babc11cb2ee562.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, china, nuclear weapons

US Retains Nuclear Weapons to ‘Preserve Peace And Stability’, Claims State Dep. Spokesman

12:21 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 04.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Jerreht HarrisIn this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels a B-1B Lancer over Saudi Arabia Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels a B-1B Lancer over Saudi Arabia Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Jerreht Harris
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
For the first time ever, all five nuclear weapon-wielding states party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty - United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia - affirmed in a joint statement on 3 January that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
As the five nuclear powers released a joint statement on Monday saying their weapons were not aimed at one another, a State Department spokesperson underscored that this aligns with the Joe Biden administration’s stance.
“We do not retain nuclear weapons to fight and win wars; we have them to preserve peace and stability in a world where others may try to use force, or at least the threat of it, especially threats of nuclear attack, to undermine the values, security, and sovereignty of the United States, and its allies and partners,” the spokesperson was cited by Politico’s NatSec Daily.
Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain "consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as [their] foremost responsibilities" and confirm that their nuclear weapons are not targeting one another, the five countries said in a joint statement published Monday.
The statement, which appeared on the websites of the Kremlin and the White House, underscored the joint intention to “maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons”.
"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons - for as long as they continue to exist - should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," added the joint communique.
The five nations repeated their commitment to obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, underscoring a desire to "work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all".
Russian S-400 air defence system launches missile during drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Putin: Russia Maintains Nuclear Parity With US But Leads in New Armaments
12 December 2021, 14:21 GMT
Shifts in US Nuclear Policy ‘Less Likely’
This comes ahead of the US administration’s release of Washington’s nuclear posture review. The internal revision of numbers, kinds and purposes of weapons in the nuclear arsenal is anticipated to be made public sometime in January.
During Joe Biden’s tenure as Vice President under the Barack Obama administration, the White House stated in 2010 that it would “only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interests of the United States or its allies and partners”. It did not define “extreme circumstances”.
Later, under Donald Trump, it was specified that:

“Extreme circumstances could include significant non-nuclear strategic attacks. Significant non-nuclear strategic attacks include, but are not limited to, attacks on the US, allied, or partner civilian population or infrastructure, and attacks on US or allied nuclear forces, their command and control, or warning and attack assessment capabilities.”

Nuclear Posture Review guidelines formulated during the 45th POTUS’ tenure allowed for nuclear weapons to be launched preemptively, even against conventional, non-nuclear armed adversaries.
© Tech Sgt. Patrick HarrowerAn Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
© Tech Sgt. Patrick Harrower
Now, in an atmosphere of heightened global tensions - including fears of a conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, and the US and China in the Indo-Pacific, analysts cited by AP deem it likely the Pentagon will retain the existing nuclear force “triad” of sea-, air-, and land-based weapons. Hopes that America might embrace the “no first use” pledge regarding nuclear weapons are also perceived as diminished.
Last summer, Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Biden administration, said the outlook for US nuclear policy was impacted not only by China’s nuclear ambitions but also by “real anxiety” over Russian defence and nuclear policy.
“And so, obviously Russia is the wolf closest to the shed as it relates to the nuclear issue, but close behind is China’s desire to grow their nuclear arsenal, both quantitatively and qualitatively,” stated Kahl at a nuclear policy conference on 23 June.
There is yet no clarity on whether Biden will approve changes in so-called “declaratory policy” regarding the use of nuclear weapons.
Among the major nuclear powers, China is the only country with a formal 'no-first use' prohibition on the use of nuclear weapons.
Russia's nuclear doctrine allows for nuclear weapons to be used in the event of an enemy nuclear attack - or a conventional attack so severe that it is deemed to "threaten the existence of the Russian state".
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen in the Oval Office as he speaks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
White House: Biden Told Zelensky US, Allies Will 'Respond Decisively' if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
2 January, 22:12 GMT
Amid Western reports alleging that tens of thousands of Russian troops were grouping at the Ukraine-Russia border, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rejected claims that his country intends to invade Ukraine. Furthermore, at his annual end-of-year conference, Putin accused the US and allies of intentionally ratcheting up tension.
1102011
Discuss
Popular comments
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
JBJudith Bradley
4 January, 16:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:20 GMTYou Snooze, You Lose: UK, US Media Fear Russia May ‘Outsmart’ EU With New Gas Mega Pipeline to China
13:05 GMTBoJo Accused of ‘Not Self-Isolating’ After Being ‘Face to Face’ With COVID-19 Positive Aide
12:21 GMTUS Retains Nuclear Weapons to ‘Preserve Peace And Stability’, Claims State Dep. Spokesman
12:19 GMTPabst Blue Ribbon's 'Try Eating A**' & 'Ask Your Mom' Tweets Leaves Netizens in Stitches
12:07 GMTTop-Ranked Novak Djokovic Set to Defend Australian Open Crown After COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption
10:55 GMTMissile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps
10:47 GMTMoscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not Confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:28 GMTUK Hospitals Declare Critical Incidents, Urge ‘More Cautious Approach’ to COVID-19 Restrictions
09:58 GMTUS Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal
09:02 GMTElon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes
08:51 GMTTrump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era
06:34 GMTUS Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
06:33 GMTBeijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
06:31 GMT'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
06:22 GMTIndian Police Detain Engineering Student in 'Online Sale' of Muslim Women Case
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours