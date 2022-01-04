Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
US President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are briefed on Omicron developments in the country on Tuesday, 4 January. The briefing is being given by the White House coronavirus response team. This comes after the US registered a record number of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron strain in the past week.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
These politicians are very sick people in their heads.
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
Omicron has caused a dramatic hike in the number of COVID cases across the country with more than a million infections registered in the past 24 hours.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are briefed on Omicron developments in the country on Tuesday, 4 January.
The briefing is being given by the White House coronavirus response team.
This comes after the US registered a record number of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron strain in the past week.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
These politicians are very sick people in their heads.
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
