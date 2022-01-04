https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-president-biden--vice-president-harris-being-briefed-on-omicron--1092016165.html

US President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron

Omicron has caused a dramatic hike in the number of COVID cases across the country with more than a million infections registered in the past 24 hours. 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are briefed on Omicron developments in the country on Tuesday, 4 January. The briefing is being given by the White House coronavirus response team. This comes after the US registered a record number of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron strain in the past week.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

