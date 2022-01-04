Registration was successful!
US Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
US Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
On Monday, a federal judge in New York dismissed the federal government's criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who allegedly slept through Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in jail
On Monday, a federal judge in New York dismissed the federal government's criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who allegedly slept through Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in jail, according to the Fox News.District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed claims against two prison guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, after they complied with prosecutors last May to serve 100 hours of community service over a six-month period.Earlier, they were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet on the night of Epstein's suicide.In 2005, Jeffrey Epstein served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of molesting an underage girl. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties. Later that month, Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars upon conviction, reportedly committed suicide in his prison cell.
US Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein's Jail Guards

In 2019, US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars on sex-trafficking charges, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell during his pretrial detention in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
On Monday, a federal judge in New York dismissed the federal government's criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who allegedly slept through Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in jail, according to the Fox News.
District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed claims against two prison guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, after they complied with prosecutors last May to serve 100 hours of community service over a six-month period.
Earlier, they were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet on the night of Epstein's suicide.
In 2005, Jeffrey Epstein served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of molesting an underage girl.
In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties.
Later that month, Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars upon conviction, reportedly committed suicide in his prison cell.
