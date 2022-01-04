https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-court-holds-session-on-prince-andrews-alleged-involvement-in-epstein-sex-trafficking-scandal-1092014401.html

US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal

US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal

On 30 October, Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom asked a US federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he sexually... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-04T18:12+0000

2022-01-04T18:12+0000

2022-01-04T18:12+0000

us

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092019374_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d780741f2ea9fe61e51c7dd458e10fee.jpg

The New York Southern District Court holds a remote session to hear arguments in the case of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.Virginia Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands and at the London home of alleged pedophile ring leader Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.In turn, the Duke of York's lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her accusations.On 3 January, released court record said that Virginia Giuffre agreed in a confidential 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein to release “any other person” involved in the case from litigation in exchange for $500,000.Earlier, the same court that found Maxwell guilty of grooming teenage girls into sexual encounters with Epstein.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal 2022-01-04T18:12+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, видео