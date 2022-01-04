US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal

The New York Southern District Court holds a remote session to hear arguments in the case of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.Virginia Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands and at the London home of alleged pedophile ring leader Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.In turn, the Duke of York's lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her accusations.On 3 January, released court record said that Virginia Giuffre agreed in a confidential 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein to release “any other person” involved in the case from litigation in exchange for $500,000.Earlier, the same court that found Maxwell guilty of grooming teenage girls into sexual encounters with Epstein.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On 30 October, Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom asked a US federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old as he “unequivocally denies” sexually abusing or assaulting Giuffre.
The New York Southern District Court holds a remote session to hear arguments in the case of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Virginia Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands and at the London home of alleged pedophile ring leader Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
In turn, the Duke of York's lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince "to achieve another payday" from her accusations.
On 3 January, released court record said that Virginia Giuffre agreed in a confidential 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein to release “any other person” involved in the case from litigation in exchange for $500,000.
Earlier, the same court that found Maxwell guilty of grooming teenage girls into sexual encounters with Epstein.