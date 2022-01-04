https://sputniknews.com/20220104/us-court-bars-pentagon-from-punishing-seamen-for-vaccination-refusal-1092010743.html

US Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal

US Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal

A US court has prohibited the Department of Defense from sanctioning Navy personnel for their refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19

2022-01-04T09:58+0000

2022-01-04T09:58+0000

2022-01-04T09:58+0000

us

vaccination

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083546055_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f97d892c62cc4d6acad79ea99558d4.jpg

The ruling is in response to a suit filed by a group of 35 seamen in November 2021 against US President Joe Biden and some members of his administration – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, as well as the Pentagon, over an order of compulsory vaccination for the US military adopted on August 25.The defendants sought to be exempted from vaccination on religious grounds.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that the department was aware of the court decision, which it is currently studying.In October, the US Navy set a timeline for full vaccination by 28 November. Unless they follow the order, personnel will be discharged. The deadline for vaccination of reservists was 28 December.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, vaccination, covid-19