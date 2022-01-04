Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: US Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/trump-state-department-advisor-urges-biden-to-choke-off-syrias-emergency-iranian-oil-lifeline-1092019171.html
Trump State Department Advisor Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
Trump State Department Advisor Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
Tehran has provided Damascus with billions of dollars in fuel aid as US troops and their Syrian Kurdish militia allies continue to block Syria’s access as much... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T18:08+0000
2022-01-04T18:08+0000
united states
sanctions
iran
syria
advice
trump administration
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107696/90/1076969092_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4f91d768537dbea4dc382bb5619133c8.jpg
The Biden administration should step up its sanctions on Iran’s provision of emergency fuel assistance to Syria, Andrew Tabler, a former senior advisor to James Jeffrey, the State Department’s special envoy for Syria, has recommended.With this in mind, the former official recommended slapping Iranian entities providing assistance to Syria with new restrictions, suggesting this should help achieve US policy objectives “and push [Syrian President Bashar] Assad away from Iran.”Tabler served as director for Syria policy at the National Security Council’s Middle Eastern affairs directorate in 2019, and as a senior policy advisor to Trump Syria special envoy James Jeffrey between 2020-2021. Jeffrey made headlines in late 2020 after admitting that he deliberately deceived the president on the number of troops the US had operating in Syria at any one time, and openly bragging that his staff prevented Trump from pulling all US troops out of the country following Daesh’s* defeat in 2018 and then again and 2019.Iran provided Syria with a $3.6 billion emergency credit to buy oil products in 2013, and its tankers have risked the threat of sabotage attacks (allegedly by Israel) while bringing the oil to the country after Damascus lost control over its oil producing regions, first to Daesh and then to the US and its Syrian Democratic Forces militia allies.Iranian officials estimate that more than ten of its commercial vessels sent to Syria between 2019 and 2021 were attacked or sabotaged by Israel while on route to their destination.Syrian media report on almost a daily basis on the smuggling of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of oil from US-occupied Syrian territories. However, while President Trump openly bragged about “taking” and “keeping” Syria’s oil, the Biden White House has kept silent on its involvement in smuggling activities, instead claiming that it is “securing” Syrian oil and gas production facilities from terrorists.In addition to keeping a tight grip on Syria’s oil facilities, Washington has sanctioned Damascus with Caesar Act restrictions – which allow the US to slap secondary sanctions on any country or company that cooperates or does business with the Assad government.These policies have served to slow Syria’s economic recovery from a, decade-long foreign-backed war, and prevented the import of much needed foreign assistance, including medical supplies.The US and Europe have kept sanctions in place against Syria even as hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees have begun to return home, thereby easing the European refugee crisis and the pressure on Syria’s neighbours, including Turkey and Jordan, in housing and supporting refugees materially. In 2021, the Russian defence ministry reported that over 2.23 million Syrians had returned home thanks to the stabilization of the situation in Syria.During a visit to an industrial park outside Damascus last year, President Assad expressed confidence that his country would be able to overcome the West’s crushing siege and restore its industrial base. In 2018, Assad estimated that it would cost between $200 and $400 billion to repair the damage caused by the war to the country’s economy.* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20201113/what-withdrawal-senior-official-boasts-about-openly-lying-to-trump-to-keep-us-troops-in-syria-1081158526.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210805/iran-urges-un-to-be-wary-of-israeli-false-flag-operations-in-wake-of-tanker-incident-1083534606.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210302/danish-party-suggests-cooperation-with-assad-over-return-of-syrian-refugees-1082226426.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107696/90/1076969092_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53fef6f58154a5bfaaca9c25edfa40d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, sanctions, iran, syria, advice, trump administration, biden administration

Trump State Department Advisor Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline

18:08 GMT 04.01.2022
© Jon NazcaA crew member raises the Iranian flag at Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019.
A crew member raises the Iranian flag at Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© Jon Nazca
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Tehran has provided Damascus with billions of dollars in fuel aid as US troops and their Syrian Kurdish militia allies continue to block Syria’s access as much as 90 percent of the Arab Republic’s domestic energy riches. Iranian tanker crews have faced sabotage attacks while bringing the oil to the besieged country.
The Biden administration should step up its sanctions on Iran’s provision of emergency fuel assistance to Syria, Andrew Tabler, a former senior advisor to James Jeffrey, the State Department’s special envoy for Syria, has recommended.
In an article in The National Interest, Tabler accused the president of ‘looking the other way’ on Iran’s energy assistance to Syria, “even though Tehran’s shipments are a flagrant violation of both US sanctions and the administration’s stated policy of securing a solution in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a Syrian-led process that would create a permanent, peaceful, and political end to he conflict.”
With this in mind, the former official recommended slapping Iranian entities providing assistance to Syria with new restrictions, suggesting this should help achieve US policy objectives “and push [Syrian President Bashar] Assad away from Iran.”
Tabler suggested that there was “no better place” to start the effort to ramp up pressure on Syria “than by targeting Iran’s oil shipments to Hezbollah via Syrian ports,” and recommended that Washington slap both the National Iranian Tanker Company and the National Iranian Oil Company with Syria-related restrictions. This, he said, would supposedly “send a powerful message to the regime that continued reliance on Iranian energy would come at a cost.”
Tabler served as director for Syria policy at the National Security Council’s Middle Eastern affairs directorate in 2019, and as a senior policy advisor to Trump Syria special envoy James Jeffrey between 2020-2021. Jeffrey made headlines in late 2020 after admitting that he deliberately deceived the president on the number of troops the US had operating in Syria at any one time, and openly bragging that his staff prevented Trump from pulling all US troops out of the country following Daesh’s* defeat in 2018 and then again and 2019.
Amb. James Jeffrey, the State Department special representative for Syria engagement and special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, prepares to testify as the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2020
‘What Withdrawal?’ Senior Official Boasts About Openly Lying to Trump to Keep US Troops in Syria
13 November 2020, 18:42 GMT
Iran provided Syria with a $3.6 billion emergency credit to buy oil products in 2013, and its tankers have risked the threat of sabotage attacks (allegedly by Israel) while bringing the oil to the country after Damascus lost control over its oil producing regions, first to Daesh and then to the US and its Syrian Democratic Forces militia allies.
Iranian officials estimate that more than ten of its commercial vessels sent to Syria between 2019 and 2021 were attacked or sabotaged by Israel while on route to their destination.
Unconfirmed image of the Mercer Street tanker provided by Or Heller, correspondent for Israel's Channel 10 News - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2021
Iran Urges UN to Be Wary of Israeli ‘False Flag Operations’ in Wake of Tanker Incident
5 August 2021, 11:55 GMT
Syrian media report on almost a daily basis on the smuggling of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of oil from US-occupied Syrian territories. However, while President Trump openly bragged about “taking” and “keeping” Syria’s oil, the Biden White House has kept silent on its involvement in smuggling activities, instead claiming that it is “securing” Syrian oil and gas production facilities from terrorists.
In addition to keeping a tight grip on Syria’s oil facilities, Washington has sanctioned Damascus with Caesar Act restrictions – which allow the US to slap secondary sanctions on any country or company that cooperates or does business with the Assad government.
These policies have served to slow Syria’s economic recovery from a, decade-long foreign-backed war, and prevented the import of much needed foreign assistance, including medical supplies.
The US and Europe have kept sanctions in place against Syria even as hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees have begun to return home, thereby easing the European refugee crisis and the pressure on Syria’s neighbours, including Turkey and Jordan, in housing and supporting refugees materially. In 2021, the Russian defence ministry reported that over 2.23 million Syrians had returned home thanks to the stabilization of the situation in Syria.
Some thirty Syrian refugees from different camps seeking asylum hold banners outside the Swedish Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2021
Danish Party Suggests Cooperation With Assad Over Return of Syrian Refugees
2 March 2021, 05:50 GMT
During a visit to an industrial park outside Damascus last year, President Assad expressed confidence that his country would be able to overcome the West’s crushing siege and restore its industrial base. In 2018, Assad estimated that it would cost between $200 and $400 billion to repair the damage caused by the war to the country’s economy.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
060000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:17 GMTUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
18:12 GMTUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
18:08 GMTTrump State Department Advisor Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
17:48 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement
17:44 GMTWoman Allegedly Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Auctioning Muslim Women Detained in India's Uttarakhand
17:35 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'
17:31 GMTMelania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron’s Visit to US
17:24 GMTPoll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
17:19 GMTBiden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety
17:16 GMTBoris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
16:42 GMTIsraeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
16:35 GMTAlbany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo
15:59 GMTPurple Fox Virus Attack: Fake Telegram Messenger Apps Hack Devices With Lethal Malware
15:52 GMTSuper Spreaders? Several Indian Politicians Test Positive For COVID During Polling Season
15:41 GMTMore Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows
15:01 GMTEighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark, Reports Say
14:47 GMTThe Only Way to Stop COVID Pandemic? Russian Priest Urges People to Repent
14:40 GMTSnowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
14:04 GMTUS Politicians Flee From 'Draconian' COVID Policies to Florida to 'Enjoy Life', Gov. DeSantis Jokes
14:01 GMTBorussia Dortmund Set Erling Haaland Deadline Amid Reports of Europe's Top Clubs Eyeing to Sign Him