Trump Family Receive Subpoenas From New York AG

Trump Family Receive Subpoenas From New York AG

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Turkish inflation rising to thirty-six... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

Trump Family Receive Subpoenas From New York AG On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Turkish inflation rising to thirty-six percent, and the Mexican President saying he sought an Assange pardon from Trump.

GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Record Debt in China, Inflation Hawks, and The Federal ReserveCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Vindictive Prosecution, Corruption, and Political RivalsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about economists, inflation higher than ten percent, and interest rates. Mark spoke about the Jimmy Carter administration and how the Biden administration compares to Jimmy Carter. Mark discussed the Chinese government and how they've handled the Evergrande real estate situation.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about Letitia James, politics as a religion, and the filibuster. Carmine talked about Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her tweets to Republican voters. Carmine spoke about the US Constitution and how prosecutors have abused certain people's Constitutional rights.Also, the Attorney General's office subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's children on 1 December, the report said.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

