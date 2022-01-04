https://sputniknews.com/20220104/trump-cancels-jan-6-mar-a-lago-conference-lays-blame-on-total-bias--dishonesty-of-house-panel-1092025866.html

Trump's news conference will not be held on January 6 as previously planned, according to a Tuesday statement by the 45th US president. Trump claimed that the decision to cancel his media event in Palm Beach, Florida, came in light of what he characterized as "total bias and dishonesty" in the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Earlier on Tuesday, the 9-member panel released a series of text messages between then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Fox News host and Trump supporter Sean Hannity. During the pre-January 6, 2021, exchange, Hannity floated to Meadows that Trump should not oppose Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote from the November 2020 US presidential election. In his texts at the time Hannity suggested Trump return to Florida and become a proponent for election reforms. "Stay engaged,” Hannity said. “When he speaks people will listen." Additionally, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House Select Committee, has declared that the panel would like to hear directly from former US Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 presidential election."I would hope that he would do the right thing and come forward and voluntarily talk to the committee," Thompson said, noting that no formal request or order has been filed.

