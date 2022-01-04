Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/trump-cancels-jan-6-mar-a-lago-conference-lays-blame-on-total-bias--dishonesty-of-house-panel-1092025866.html
Trump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
Trump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
Former US President Donald Trump announced in December 2021 that he would hold a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort on January 6, marking the one-year... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T23:14+0000
2022-01-05T00:10+0000
donald trump
conference
mar-a-lago
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107800/70/1078007096_0:78:1500:922_1920x0_80_0_0_28f3333666f7bf866efaf5e0ffa373a3.jpg
Trump's news conference will not be held on January 6 as previously planned, according to a Tuesday statement by the 45th US president. Trump claimed that the decision to cancel his media event in Palm Beach, Florida, came in light of what he characterized as "total bias and dishonesty" in the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Earlier on Tuesday, the 9-member panel released a series of text messages between then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Fox News host and Trump supporter Sean Hannity. During the pre-January 6, 2021, exchange, Hannity floated to Meadows that Trump should not oppose Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote from the November 2020 US presidential election. In his texts at the time Hannity suggested Trump return to Florida and become a proponent for election reforms. "Stay engaged,” Hannity said. “When he speaks people will listen." Additionally, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House Select Committee, has declared that the panel would like to hear directly from former US Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 presidential election."I would hope that he would do the right thing and come forward and voluntarily talk to the committee," Thompson said, noting that no formal request or order has been filed.
3
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107800/70/1078007096_84:0:1417:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_79d0ac5bf707f5de3219fe92529c9e5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, conference, mar-a-lago

Trump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel

23:14 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 00:10 GMT 05.01.2022)
CC0 / The White House / Marine One at Mar-a-LagoMarine One at Mar-a-Lago
Marine One at Mar-a-Lago - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
CC0 / The White House / Marine One at Mar-a-Lago
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Former US President Donald Trump announced in December 2021 that he would hold a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort on January 6, marking the one-year anniversary of his supporters' deadly riot at the US Capitol building. Alyssa Farah, a former Trump staffer, argued that the event was a tone-deaf move and that Trump should "stay silent."
Trump's news conference will not be held on January 6 as previously planned, according to a Tuesday statement by the 45th US president.

"I am canceling the January 6 Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15, in Arizona—it will be a big crowd!" Trump said.

Trump claimed that the decision to cancel his media event in Palm Beach, Florida, came in light of what he characterized as "total bias and dishonesty" in the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
Earlier on Tuesday, the 9-member panel released a series of text messages between then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Fox News host and Trump supporter Sean Hannity.
During the pre-January 6, 2021, exchange, Hannity floated to Meadows that Trump should not oppose Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote from the November 2020 US presidential election.

"I do NOT see January 6 happening the way [Trump] is being told," the Fox News host texted on December 31, 2020, to the former White House chief of staff.

In his texts at the time Hannity suggested Trump return to Florida and become a proponent for election reforms.
"Stay engaged,” Hannity said. “When he speaks people will listen."
Additionally, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House Select Committee, has declared that the panel would like to hear directly from former US Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"I would hope that he would do the right thing and come forward and voluntarily talk to the committee," Thompson said, noting that no formal request or order has been filed.
3010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:18 GMTChinese FM Wang Tells Eritrea Beijing Opposes ‘External Interference’ in Africa Amid US Meddling
YesterdayMajority of Americans Are Not Interested in Traveling to the Moon, Poll Finds
YesterdayDPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
YesterdayTrump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
YesterdayCruz: GOP Has 'Multiple Grounds to Consider for Impeachment of Biden,' if Republicans Win House
YesterdayVideos: Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Baghdad Amid Reports of Strike Toward US Base
YesterdayRecord Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?
YesterdayUS Charges Colombian in Connection With Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.
YesterdayMotor Malfunction Triggered Fatal IAF Chopper Crash Over Mediterranean, Initial Probe Suggests
YesterdayIsrael’s Elbit Gets $53 Million From UAE Air Force for Systems Defending Against Anti-Air Missiles
YesterdayKazakh President Urges Nation Against Provocations Amid Mass Protests, Declares State of Emergency
YesterdayUS President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron
YesterdaySection of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
YesterdayKeep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
YesterdayMillennia-Old Toilet Depths Reveal What Plagued the Guts of Jerusalem's Nobles In Biblical Times
YesterdayJohnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
YesterdayUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
YesterdayUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
YesterdayTrump State Department Adviser Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
YesterdayPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement