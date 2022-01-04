https://sputniknews.com/20220104/the-only-way-to-stop-covid-pandemic-russian-priest-urges-people-to-repent-1092011834.html

The Only Way to Stop COVID Pandemic? Russian Priest Urges People to Repent

Previously, the cleric also said that a true Christian should get vaccinated against COVID-19 "for the sake of their beloved".

The coronavirus pandemic will end as soon as people repent for having left God, Russian priest Vladimir Dukhovich said.Dukhovich, who has a PhD in biology and also heads a group for vaccination at the Russian Orthodox Church's Synod commission for bioethics, thinks that the COVID-19 pandemic is punishment to "God's chosen nation" for turning their back on "Almighty God". He noted that such kind of punishment has existed throughout most of Christian history.Earlier, Dukhovich said that a true Christian should not refuse a COVID-19 vaccine because those who really believe in God will get vaccinated for the sake of the people they love.

Roger Tshibangu is true today that people turn they back to god because we know and now they can not hide for long time the priest at the catholic church having sex with children and around the world today they want man to be women and women to be man they forget about the fundamental of the families and lies became true and corruption the agenda and racism became glorified , tv ,radio, news paper no go zone .the cartoon movies became politized sport became bunga bunga the end is near because greediness every were and if i died today i will ask god not to bring my soul back to this planet. 0

