Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
2022-01-04T02:40+0000
2022-01-04T02:40+0000
"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said."Two attacks were recorded in the province of Latakia, two in Aleppo and one in Hama," he said.Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said one Syrian serviceman was killed in sniper fire by terrorists on government troops' positions in the province of Hama, and two Syrian soldiers were wounded in terrorist mortar shelling in Aleppo.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Terrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

02:40 GMT 04.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.
"Two attacks were recorded in the province of Latakia, two in Aleppo and one in Hama," he said.
Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said one Syrian serviceman was killed in sniper fire by terrorists on government troops' positions in the province of Hama, and two Syrian soldiers were wounded in terrorist mortar shelling in Aleppo.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.
Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
