https://sputniknews.com/20220104/split-screen-day-1092006896.html

Split Screen Day

Split Screen Day

Recalling the crowd size debate of 2017, news consumers may soon be dealt with another rating squabble, as former US President Donald Trump and current US... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-04T03:42+0000

2022-01-04T03:42+0000

2022-01-04T03:42+0000

joe biden

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092005934_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_af0ce800f5a1e11c5191f3bfaf29b8c5.jpg

Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be giving remarks on Thursday as part of a series of events organized by Democrats to acknowledge the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, the White House detailed Sunday.The day's events will include remarks from historians Jon Meacham and Doris Kearns, as well as a moment of silence in the congressional House chamber and testimonials from lawmakers who were present on Capitol Hill when Trump supporters stormed the federal building.And then there's former US President Donald Trump, who earlier announced that he would give a press conference of sorts from inside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. It's anticipated that Trump will use the moment to reiterate his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.Trump's timing for his press conference has been widely condemned, with former Trump-era official Alyssa Farah Griffin telling CNN that it would be best if her ex-boss "stay silent" during the commemoration.Thursday could prove to be a day to remember, indeed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, donald trump