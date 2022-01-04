Registration was successful!
Split Screen Day
Split Screen Day
Recalling the crowd size debate of 2017, news consumers may soon be dealt with another rating squabble, as former US President Donald Trump and current US... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be giving remarks on Thursday as part of a series of events organized by Democrats to acknowledge the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, the White House detailed Sunday.The day's events will include remarks from historians Jon Meacham and Doris Kearns, as well as a moment of silence in the congressional House chamber and testimonials from lawmakers who were present on Capitol Hill when Trump supporters stormed the federal building.And then there's former US President Donald Trump, who earlier announced that he would give a press conference of sorts from inside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. It's anticipated that Trump will use the moment to reiterate his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.Trump's timing for his press conference has been widely condemned, with former Trump-era official Alyssa Farah Griffin telling CNN that it would be best if her ex-boss "stay silent" during the commemoration.Thursday could prove to be a day to remember, indeed.
Split Screen Day

03:42 GMT 04.01.2022
Recalling the crowd size debate of 2017, news consumers may soon be dealt with another rating squabble, as former US President Donald Trump and current US President Joe Biden are set to make separate televised addresses to mark the anniversary of the deadly Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be giving remarks on Thursday as part of a series of events organized by Democrats to acknowledge the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, the White House detailed Sunday.
The day's events will include remarks from historians Jon Meacham and Doris Kearns, as well as a moment of silence in the congressional House chamber and testimonials from lawmakers who were present on Capitol Hill when Trump supporters stormed the federal building.
And then there's former US President Donald Trump, who earlier announced that he would give a press conference of sorts from inside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. It's anticipated that Trump will use the moment to reiterate his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Trump's timing for his press conference has been widely condemned, with former Trump-era official Alyssa Farah Griffin telling CNN that it would be best if her ex-boss "stay silent" during the commemoration.
Thursday could prove to be a day to remember, indeed.
