Snowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages

Live broadcast from Washington DC, where the first snowstorm of 2022 has caused traffic disruptions and power outages.

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC, where the first snowstorm of 2022 has caused traffic disruptions and power outages.Winds and heavy snowfall have damaged trees and caused power outages in some areas of the US capital. Over 50% of flights were either cancelled or delayed at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall international airport, and Washington Dulles international airport on Monday.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

