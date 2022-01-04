Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/section-of-interstate-95-in-virginia-becomes-a-trap-for-thousands-of-motorists--photo-video-1092019954.html
Section of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
Section of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
US Senator Tim Kaine, who became one of the people stuck on the highway, tweeted that his office is in contact with Virginia Department of Transportation “to... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T19:04+0000
2022-01-04T19:04+0000
us
virginia
traffic
highway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092020385_0:134:2200:1372_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab7a2e73448e24ed788a264ff398839.jpg
Thousands of drivers ended up stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia, trapped in their vehicles for hours as the highway was closed because of a snowstorm.According to Reuters, traffic on a 47-mile stretch of the highway, which usually takes about an hour to travel, stopped on Monday evening and had not resumed by Tuesday morning.Although many motorists had to endure chilly weather - some with no food or water - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in an interview with WTOP radio station on Tuesday that state and local emergency workers worked during the night to remove trees which had fallen, reroute drivers and to help with the disabled vehicles.Meanwhile, some of those trapped in the freezing traffic jam shared their thoughts on Twitter.“I started my normal two-hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” US Senator Tim Kaine tweeted.He added that his office is “in touch” with Virginia Department of Transportation “to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation”, and asked people to “stay safe”.CBS4 journalist Jim DeFede joked about his predicament as he has been trapped in his car on I-95 for more than 20 hours.“I’m not sure but I think I now qualify for Virginia residency,” he remarked.In another tweet, he also told the story of how Schmidt Baking Company agreed to have one of their lorries, that got stuck on the highway, opened so that the bread that was on its way to be delivered could instead be handed out to those who were stranded.The traffic on the highway was paralysed because of crashes and spin-outs that occurred after heavy snowfall in “parts of the south-east and mid-Atlantic states”, as Reuters described it.
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
0
1
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092020385_183:0:2139:1467_1920x0_80_0_0_ce94fdeb4d3e2257ec813f5faf3d5727.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, virginia, traffic, highway

Section of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video

19:04 GMT 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / VIRGINIA DOTStranded vehicles are seen in still image from highway traffic camera video as authorities worked to reopen an icy stretch of Interstate 95 closed after a storm blanketed the U.S. region in snow a day earlier, near Colchester, Virginia, U.S. January 4, 2022.
Stranded vehicles are seen in still image from highway traffic camera video as authorities worked to reopen an icy stretch of Interstate 95 closed after a storm blanketed the U.S. region in snow a day earlier, near Colchester, Virginia, U.S. January 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / VIRGINIA DOT
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
US Senator Tim Kaine, who became one of the people stuck on the highway, tweeted that his office is in contact with Virginia Department of Transportation “to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation”.
Thousands of drivers ended up stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia, trapped in their vehicles for hours as the highway was closed because of a snowstorm.
According to Reuters, traffic on a 47-mile stretch of the highway, which usually takes about an hour to travel, stopped on Monday evening and had not resumed by Tuesday morning.
Although many motorists had to endure chilly weather - some with no food or water - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in an interview with WTOP radio station on Tuesday that state and local emergency workers worked during the night to remove trees which had fallen, reroute drivers and to help with the disabled vehicles.
"With the sun up now, that will certainly help us, but we need to get people off the road. We have food, warming shelters in place, and we’re getting to these individuals as fast as we can,” the governor said.
Meanwhile, some of those trapped in the freezing traffic jam shared their thoughts on Twitter.
“I started my normal two-hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” US Senator Tim Kaine tweeted.
He added that his office is “in touch” with Virginia Department of Transportation “to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation”, and asked people to “stay safe”.
CBS4 journalist Jim DeFede joked about his predicament as he has been trapped in his car on I-95 for more than 20 hours.
“I’m not sure but I think I now qualify for Virginia residency,” he remarked.
In another tweet, he also told the story of how Schmidt Baking Company agreed to have one of their lorries, that got stuck on the highway, opened so that the bread that was on its way to be delivered could instead be handed out to those who were stranded.
The traffic on the highway was paralysed because of crashes and spin-outs that occurred after heavy snowfall in “parts of the south-east and mid-Atlantic states”, as Reuters described it.
401001
Discuss
Popular comments
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
JBJudith Bradley
4 January, 22:42 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:19 GMTUS President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron
19:04 GMTSection of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
19:03 GMTKeep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
18:59 GMTMillennia-Old Toilet Depths Reveal What Plagued the Guts of Jerusalem's Nobles In Biblical Times
18:26 GMTJohnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
18:17 GMTUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
18:12 GMTUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
18:08 GMTTrump State Department Adviser Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
17:48 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement
17:44 GMTWoman Allegedly Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Auctioning Muslim Women Detained in India's Uttarakhand
17:35 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'
17:31 GMTMelania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron’s Visit to US
17:24 GMTPoll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
17:19 GMTBiden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety
17:16 GMTBoris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
16:42 GMTIsraeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
16:35 GMTAlbany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo
15:59 GMTPurple Fox Virus Attack: Fake Telegram Messenger Apps Hack Devices With Lethal Malware
15:52 GMTSuper Spreaders? Several Indian Politicians Test Positive For COVID During Polling Season
15:41 GMTMore Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows