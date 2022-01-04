https://sputniknews.com/20220104/record-number-of-americans-left-jobs-in-november-what-does-the-big-quit-mean-in-a-covid-economy-1092024895.html

Record Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?

Record Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?

New figures released by the US Department of Labor revealed on Tuesday that an estimated 4..5 million workers turned in their pink slips in November 2021, marking just the latest uptick in the ever-increasing worker turnover in the labor market.

2022-01-04T21:47+0000

2022-01-04T21:47+0000

2022-01-04T21:47+0000

us labor department

us

employment

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/08/1082830840_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_911ecd02da31b57096d95839aa9c1c71.jpg

New figures released by the US Department of Labor revealed on Tuesday that an estimated 4.5 million workers turned in their pink slips in November 2021, marking just the latest uptick in an ever-increasing worker turnover in the labor market.The numbers are not based on resignations alone, however, as many Americans either changed jobs for better pay, became self-employed, or opted for early retirement.Data from the Labor Department shows that there are now 500,000 more unincorporated and self-employed individuals than there were at the start of the pandemic. Etsy, self-described as, “an American e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies,” had 2.6 million sellers in September of 2019. That figure jumped to 7.5 million in September of 2020.The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed many frontline and service workers, including those who work in the food service and hospitality industries. As workers began to see little return for their hard work and efforts during the pandemic; low pay, lack of benefits, long hours, emotional and/or mental stress, and possible exposure to COVID-19, 7% of workers quit their jobs in August compared to a rate of 2.9% for other industries.Former chief economist at the US Labor Department and current president of the Economic Policy Institute, Heidi Shierholz, is also optimistic. She writes, “Workers being able to quit their jobs to take better jobs is a very good thing and signals an economy with healthy dynamism.”Early retirement has also played a major role. According to Goldman Sachs, Americans aged 55 and older made up 90% of those who quit in November 2021, opting to trade their jobs in for early retirement.Despite a consistent Republican talking point that government spending and unemployment benefits are to blame for the worker shortage– the numbers don't add up to support the GOP claim.Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, told CNN that, “it’s a bit of a puzzle why employers aren’t raising wages and improving working conditions fast enough to draw people back in.”While some are confused by the worker shortage and the growth in job openings, it’s no mystery among low-wage workers, many of whom were already working in high-turnover industries. Browsing the r/careerguidance subreddit, one can find several work stories that offer additional insight to explain the ugly underbelly of the low wage American workforce.In fact, one Redditor recalled their experience when their manager threatened them and a coworker with “calling corporate” after the pair called out from work after suffering food poisoning. The two colleagues came under the weather shortly after ingesting products from their employer.The post gained some traffic on the website with one comment stating that the supervisor was simply using an “intimidation tactic”. “If they actually did so, corporate would then have definitive evidence they have an incompetent manager controlling their assets and maybe look for a replacement,” the redditor added.Another redditor detailed how their place of employment was prompting them to feel “severe anxiety” and depression, noting that they felt as though they “lost a huge part of my dignity and I crave to do something more meaningful and satisfying.”

https://sputniknews.com/20211215/us-workers-suffering-from-long-covid-could-qualify-as-disabled-new-eeoc-guidance-says-1091553485.html

ASmith_ What does the Big Quit on the dwindling worth of the Zionists Federal Reserve USD Dollar tell those shyster Banks? Exposure of the Zionist Corrupted Capitalist System is like showing the public what's really behind the curtain and then passing out inflight bags to those realizing their plight. 2

vera andrea My husband has had stage 4 prostate cancer with mets to the bones since 2009. He was on ADT with Lupron in combination with various other meds for 2 years, then it failed. I don't believe the two were related, but I am reluctant to do radiation and chemotherapy since these are so toxic to the body and to my immune system. After toxically irradiating tumours, what's to stop more cancer from starting up elsewhere It seems backwards that our medical industry is not exploring more of the healthful immune boosting therapies (and extremely expensive and dangerous) just because that's what we ended up with in the U.S. and other countries. All thanks to Doctor Ahmed Usman, a herbal practitioner whose testimonies were all over youtube of him curing different diseases with natural herbs with no side effects, his products are affordable. I contacted doctor Ahmed through is information shared by his previous patient that has been cured, contact drahmedusman5104@gmail.com 0

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us labor department, us, employment, covid-19