Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife

The Quadrantid meteor shower lights up the sky over Teide Observatory, Tenerife, as the event reaches its peak.The Quadrantids are a meteor shower that is observed annually from 28 December to 7 January, during which 45 to 200 meteors per hour may be observed.Meteors are small particles that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, usually around 40 kilometres per second for the Quadrantid meteor shower. The air around the meteor is heated to super-high temperatures and begins to glow brightly.
The peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower falls on 3 and 4 January 2022. In just one hour, over a hundred meteors can streak across the sky.
The Quadrantid meteor shower lights up the sky over Teide Observatory, Tenerife, as the event reaches its peak.
The Quadrantids are a meteor shower that is observed annually from 28 December to 7 January, during which 45 to 200 meteors per hour may be observed.
Meteors are small particles that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, usually around 40 kilometres per second for the Quadrantid meteor shower. The air around the meteor is heated to super-high temperatures and begins to glow brightly.