Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/quadrantids-meteor-shower-lights-up-sky-over-tenerife-1092007458.html
Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
The peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower falls on 3 and 4 January 2022. In just one hour, over a hundred meteors can streak across the sky. 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T06:02+0000
2022-01-04T06:02+0000
meteor shower
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092008733_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8cdce3f0a1ad795fa04e8638fdabad07.jpg
The Quadrantid meteor shower lights up the sky over Teide Observatory, Tenerife, as the event reaches its peak.The Quadrantids are a meteor shower that is observed annually from 28 December to 7 January, during which 45 to 200 meteors per hour may be observed.Meteors are small particles that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, usually around 40 kilometres per second for the Quadrantid meteor shower. The air around the meteor is heated to super-high temperatures and begins to glow brightly.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
2022-01-04T06:02+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092008733_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_83b3981a1622090e274a75c1f0e05340.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
meteor shower, world, видео

Quadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife

06:02 GMT 04.01.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower falls on 3 and 4 January 2022. In just one hour, over a hundred meteors can streak across the sky.
The Quadrantid meteor shower lights up the sky over Teide Observatory, Tenerife, as the event reaches its peak.
The Quadrantids are a meteor shower that is observed annually from 28 December to 7 January, during which 45 to 200 meteors per hour may be observed.
Meteors are small particles that enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, usually around 40 kilometres per second for the Quadrantid meteor shower. The air around the meteor is heated to super-high temperatures and begins to glow brightly.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours
04:11 GMTFormer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
03:48 GMTOntario Court Awards $107 Million to Families of Victims From Downed Ukrainian Flight 752
03:42 GMTSplit Screen Day
03:17 GMTVerizon, AT&T Agree to Delay 5G Rollout for Two Weeks After Plea From Airline Industry
03:00 GMTApple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World’s Most Valuable Firm
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:20 GMTEcuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister
02:20 GMTOntario Implements Emergency Measures to Curb Spread of Omicron Variant - Premier’s Office
01:53 GMTFormer UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'
01:10 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Bombed German, Swiss Firms in 1980s Aiding Pakistan’s Nuclear Program, Paper Claims
01:02 GMTBiden Stranded on Air Force One After Severe Snowstorm Strikes US Mid-Atlantic
00:16 GMTUS Jury Finds Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Guilty on 4 of 11 Fraud Counts
YesterdayUS Could Fall to Far-Right Dictatorship by 2030, Political Scientist Warns
YesterdayMassive US Snowstorm Kills at Least Two, Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
YesterdayAirlines Warn of Hefty Costs, Flight Delays as Verizon And AT&T Reject 5G Delay
YesterdayTerraforming Mars, Venus Not Out of the Question - Retiring NASA Chief Scientist
YesterdayRamped Up US Sanctions Sending Cuba Closer to Russia & China, Moscow’s Trade Rep Says