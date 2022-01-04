https://sputniknews.com/20220104/pabst-blue-ribbons-try-eating-a--ask-your-mom-tweets-leaves-netizens-in-stitches--1092012485.html

Pabst Blue Ribbon's 'Try Eating A**' & 'Ask Your Mom' Tweets Leaves Netizens in Stitches

American beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon, commonly abbreviated as PBR, has recently managed to cause quite a stir online with a tweet that was apparently aimed at people seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption this month.The message, posted by the brand’s official Twitter account, said simply: “Not drinking this January? Try eating a**!”When one netizen inquired “PBR or a**? What’s the difference”, the brand tweeted in response: “Ask your mom.”PBR has since deleted the tweets and issued an apology regarding the matter, Fox Business reports."We apologise about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgement by one of our associates," PBR Vice President of marketing Nick Reely told the media outlet in a statement. "In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms."The tweets in question and their subsequent deletion left many social media users visibly amused, with some using this opportunity to bash the quality of PBR brew.

