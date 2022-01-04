https://sputniknews.com/20220104/over-500000-people-sign-petition-against-former-uk-prime-minister-tony-blairs-knighthood-1092009871.html

Over 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood

Over 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood

An online petition to have UK’s former Labour prime minister Tony Blair stripped of his recently awarded knighthood is rapidly gaining support

2022-01-04T07:32+0000

2022-01-04T07:32+0000

2022-01-04T07:32+0000

tony blair

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/47/1078574726_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_91aba856fa25311554d8444776de1dab.jpg

Blair, who served as prime minister from 1997-2007, was appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year Honours List, which recognized the achievements and service of notable people across the UK in 2022, from COVID-19 medical heroes to sports stars and even James Bond actor Daniel Craig.The petition was posted on change.org website last Saturday by user Angus Scott. The author of the petition calls on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to appeal to Queen Elizabeth II with a request to deprive Blair of the knighthood. As of Tuesday 7:00 GMT, 530,819 people signed the petition.The decision to award the former Labour leader knighthood has been widely criticized by peace activists, who accuse him of war crimes for sending British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan, while others are demanding a reform of the Queen’s honour system.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tony blair, uk