Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/over-500000-people-sign-petition-against-former-uk-prime-minister-tony-blairs-knighthood-1092009871.html
Over 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
Over 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
An online petition to have UK’s former Labour prime minister Tony Blair stripped of his recently awarded knighthood is rapidly gaining support
2022-01-04T07:32+0000
2022-01-04T07:32+0000
tony blair
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/47/1078574726_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_91aba856fa25311554d8444776de1dab.jpg
Blair, who served as prime minister from 1997-2007, was appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year Honours List, which recognized the achievements and service of notable people across the UK in 2022, from COVID-19 medical heroes to sports stars and even James Bond actor Daniel Craig.The petition was posted on change.org website last Saturday by user Angus Scott. The author of the petition calls on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to appeal to Queen Elizabeth II with a request to deprive Blair of the knighthood. As of Tuesday 7:00 GMT, 530,819 people signed the petition.The decision to award the former Labour leader knighthood has been widely criticized by peace activists, who accuse him of war crimes for sending British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan, while others are demanding a reform of the Queen’s honour system.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/47/1078574726_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9e8b1bcf7bc69098c8024c821f591f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tony blair, uk

Over 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood

07:32 GMT 04.01.2022
© AP Photo / Yui MokFormer British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on the future of the Labour Party and progressive politics at the Hallam Conference Centre in central London, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019.
Former British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on the future of the Labour Party and progressive politics at the Hallam Conference Centre in central London, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© AP Photo / Yui Mok
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An online petition to have UK’s former Labour prime minister Tony Blair stripped of his recently awarded knighthood is rapidly gaining support, with over half a million people signing it in just a few days.
Blair, who served as prime minister from 1997-2007, was appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year Honours List, which recognized the achievements and service of notable people across the UK in 2022, from COVID-19 medical heroes to sports stars and even James Bond actor Daniel Craig.
The petition was posted on change.org website last Saturday by user Angus Scott. The author of the petition calls on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to appeal to Queen Elizabeth II with a request to deprive Blair of the knighthood. As of Tuesday 7:00 GMT, 530,819 people signed the petition.
The decision to award the former Labour leader knighthood has been widely criticized by peace activists, who accuse him of war crimes for sending British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan, while others are demanding a reform of the Queen’s honour system.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era
06:34 GMTUS Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
06:33 GMTBeijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
06:31 GMT'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
06:22 GMTIndian Police Detain Engineering Student in 'Online Sale' of Muslim Women Case
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours
04:11 GMTFormer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
03:48 GMTOntario Court Awards $107 Million to Families of Victims From Downed Ukrainian Flight 752
03:42 GMTSplit Screen Day
03:17 GMTVerizon, AT&T Agree to Delay 5G Rollout for Two Weeks After Plea From Airline Industry
03:00 GMTApple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World’s Most Valuable Firm
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:20 GMTEcuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister
02:20 GMTOntario Implements Emergency Measures to Curb Spread of Omicron Variant - Premier’s Office
01:53 GMTFormer UK Envoy: Tales About Hussein, Soleimani Part of US Record of 'Systematic Deception'
01:10 GMTIsrael’s Mossad Bombed German, Swiss Firms in 1980s Aiding Pakistan’s Nuclear Program, Paper Claims
01:02 GMTBiden Stranded on Air Force One After Severe Snowstorm Strikes US Mid-Atlantic