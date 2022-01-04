https://sputniknews.com/20220104/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-toward-east-sea---joint-chiefs-of-staff-1092025952.html

DPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea's top military leaders said on Wednesday morning that the North had fired what they believed to be a ballistic missile.

South Korea's top military leaders said on Wednesday morning that the North had fired what they believed to be a ballistic missile. The Japanese Coast Guard also said it had detected the launch, but was unable to identify the projectile.It was the first missile test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) since October, when it fired off a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).Japan's NHK TV reported that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had created a crisis response center under his office after receiving news of the launch.The launch comes days after the conclusion of a plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea (WPK) at which DPRK leader Kim Jong Un hailed plans to boost economic development and improving people's lives in the face of what he called a "great life-and-death struggle." The country faces severe economic sanctions by Washington intended to compel it into giving up its nuclear weapons; however, Pyongyang says it needs the weapons to guarantee its security against attack until a permanent peace treaty is arrived at with the US and South Korea.Separately on Monday, a presumed defector from the DPRK to the South crossed the demilitarized zone separating the two countries to return to the North, having failed to make a living in the capitalist country.

