Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-toward-east-sea---joint-chiefs-of-staff-1092025952.html
DPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
DPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
South Korea's top military leaders said on Wednesday morning that the North had fired what they believed to be a ballistic missile.
2022-01-04T23:19+0000
2022-01-05T00:12+0000
projectiles
north korea
sea of japan
missile test
asia-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_5056ec090cde089de4c2bbd830a9824f.jpg
South Korea's top military leaders said on Wednesday morning that the North had fired what they believed to be a ballistic missile. The Japanese Coast Guard also said it had detected the launch, but was unable to identify the projectile.It was the first missile test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) since October, when it fired off a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).Japan's NHK TV reported that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had created a crisis response center under his office after receiving news of the launch.The launch comes days after the conclusion of a plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea (WPK) at which DPRK leader Kim Jong Un hailed plans to boost economic development and improving people's lives in the face of what he called a "great life-and-death struggle." The country faces severe economic sanctions by Washington intended to compel it into giving up its nuclear weapons; however, Pyongyang says it needs the weapons to guarantee its security against attack until a permanent peace treaty is arrived at with the US and South Korea.Separately on Monday, a presumed defector from the DPRK to the South crossed the demilitarized zone separating the two countries to return to the North, having failed to make a living in the capitalist country.
Another no biggy the zionists/nazis are making a big deal of for their bs psywar.
0
2
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_370:0:3101:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d886a80a3eba0025f45eaa3ee289c734.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
projectiles, north korea, sea of japan, missile test, asia-pacific

DPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff

23:19 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 00:12 GMT 05.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020
A missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Pyongyang has maintained a unilateral ban on nuclear and long-range missile tests since 2018 following international outcry, but has tested shorter-range tactical weapons in the time since. It claims the missiles can evade South Korean air defense systems.
South Korea's top military leaders said on Wednesday morning that the North had fired what they believed to be a ballistic missile. The Japanese Coast Guard also said it had detected the launch, but was unable to identify the projectile.
It was the first missile test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) since October, when it fired off a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Japan's NHK TV reported that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had created a crisis response center under his office after receiving news of the launch.
The isolated socialist nation has commonly tested new projectiles by firing them into the Sea of Japan, including ballistic missiles, as well as what it said last September was a hypersonic glide vehicle. In the past, some tests have flown over Japanese territory, but recent tests have stayed in international waters.
The launch comes days after the conclusion of a plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea (WPK) at which DPRK leader Kim Jong Un hailed plans to boost economic development and improving people's lives in the face of what he called a "great life-and-death struggle." The country faces severe economic sanctions by Washington intended to compel it into giving up its nuclear weapons; however, Pyongyang says it needs the weapons to guarantee its security against attack until a permanent peace treaty is arrived at with the US and South Korea.
Separately on Monday, a presumed defector from the DPRK to the South crossed the demilitarized zone separating the two countries to return to the North, having failed to make a living in the capitalist country.
2619100
Discuss
Popular comments
Another no biggy the zionists/nazis are making a big deal of for their bs psywar.
vtvot tak
5 January, 02:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:18 GMTChinese FM Wang Tells Eritrea Beijing Opposes ‘External Interference’ in Africa Amid US Meddling
YesterdayMajority of Americans Are Not Interested in Traveling to the Moon, Poll Finds
YesterdayDPRK Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
YesterdayTrump Cancels Jan. 6 Mar-a-Lago Conference, Lays Blame on 'Total Bias & Dishonesty' of House Panel
YesterdayCruz: GOP Has 'Multiple Grounds to Consider for Impeachment of Biden,' if Republicans Win House
YesterdayVideos: Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Baghdad Amid Reports of Strike Toward US Base
YesterdayRecord Number of Americans Left Jobs in November: What Does the 'Big Quit' Mean in a COVID Economy?
YesterdayUS Charges Colombian in Connection With Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.
YesterdayMotor Malfunction Triggered Fatal IAF Chopper Crash Over Mediterranean, Initial Probe Suggests
YesterdayIsrael’s Elbit Gets $53 Million From UAE Air Force for Systems Defending Against Anti-Air Missiles
YesterdayKazakh President Urges Nation Against Provocations Amid Mass Protests, Declares State of Emergency
YesterdayUS President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron
YesterdaySection of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
YesterdayKeep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
YesterdayMillennia-Old Toilet Depths Reveal What Plagued the Guts of Jerusalem's Nobles In Biblical Times
YesterdayJohnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
YesterdayUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
YesterdayUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
YesterdayTrump State Department Adviser Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
YesterdayPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement