Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/new-year-same-challenges-for-anti-imperialist-movements-1092003749.html
New Year, Same Challenges for Anti-Imperialist Movements
New Year, Same Challenges for Anti-Imperialist Movements
DoD Fails Another Audit, China Demonstrates A Real COVID Response, BAMN Reviews Spider-Man: No Way Home 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T07:21+0000
2022-01-04T10:24+0000
pentagon
ethiopia
sudan
china
by any means necessary
covid-19
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092003724_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a9258c3022135ceb8b744de8c67ca767.png
New Year, Same Challenges For Anti-Imperialist Movements
DoD Fails Another Audit, China Demonstrates A Real COVID Response, BAMN Reviews Spider-Man: No Way Home
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the Department of Defense’s failure of another audit, the exorbitant amounts of money lost by the DoD and the amount of money going into the department during a time of so-called peace, and the continuous use of the Pentagon budget for weapons that have the potential to annihilate the world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the stark differences between US and Chinese responses to COVID-19 as evidenced by the lockdown in Xi’an, the United States’ demonization of China for mounting a public-health-minded response to outbreaks as cases in the US mount, and the racist prosecution of ethnic Chinese scientists and academics under the China Initiative.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the recently released film Spider-Man: No Way Home, its themes of redemption and maturity, and how Marvel’s Spider-Man compares to past iterations of the character.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and what it means for the future of Sudan as the Sudanese people fight for civilian control, the removal of Ethiopia from the AGOA free trade program and the impact that will have on Ethiopians, the political situation in Somalia and the instability caused by US imperialism in the horn of Africa and around the world, how the anti-imperialist movement should orient itself in the current conditions of imperialism, and the disgusting accumulation of wealth by the ten richest billionaires as millions suffer under the capitalist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
sudan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092003724_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f576b50842e33da1e64ce115e9da35a5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, ethiopia, sudan, china, by any means necessary, covid-19, аудио, radio

New Year, Same Challenges for Anti-Imperialist Movements

07:21 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 04.01.2022)
New Year, Same Challenges For Anti-Imperialist Movements
Subscribe
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
DoD Fails Another Audit, China Demonstrates A Real COVID Response, BAMN Reviews Spider-Man: No Way Home
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the Department of Defense’s failure of another audit, the exorbitant amounts of money lost by the DoD and the amount of money going into the department during a time of so-called peace, and the continuous use of the Pentagon budget for weapons that have the potential to annihilate the world.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the stark differences between US and Chinese responses to COVID-19 as evidenced by the lockdown in Xi’an, the United States’ demonization of China for mounting a public-health-minded response to outbreaks as cases in the US mount, and the racist prosecution of ethnic Chinese scientists and academics under the China Initiative.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the recently released film Spider-Man: No Way Home, its themes of redemption and maturity, and how Marvel’s Spider-Man compares to past iterations of the character.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and what it means for the future of Sudan as the Sudanese people fight for civilian control, the removal of Ethiopia from the AGOA free trade program and the impact that will have on Ethiopians, the political situation in Somalia and the instability caused by US imperialism in the horn of Africa and around the world, how the anti-imperialist movement should orient itself in the current conditions of imperialism, and the disgusting accumulation of wealth by the ten richest billionaires as millions suffer under the capitalist system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:28 GMTUK Hospitals Declare Critical Incidents, Urge ‘More Cautious Approach’ to COVID-19 Restrictions
09:58 GMTUS Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal
09:02 GMTElon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes
08:51 GMTTrump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era
06:34 GMTUS Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
06:33 GMTBeijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
06:31 GMT'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
06:22 GMTIndian Police Detain Engineering Student in 'Online Sale' of Muslim Women Case
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours
04:11 GMTFormer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
03:48 GMTOntario Court Awards $107 Million to Families of Victims From Downed Ukrainian Flight 752
03:42 GMTSplit Screen Day
03:17 GMTVerizon, AT&T Agree to Delay 5G Rollout for Two Weeks After Plea From Airline Industry
03:00 GMTApple Hits $3 Trillion in Market Capitalization as World’s Most Valuable Firm
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out Five Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:20 GMTEcuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister