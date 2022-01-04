Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/missile-silos-or-wind-turbines-china-asks-us-not-to-estimate-prc-nuke-arsenal-using-satellite-snaps-1092012221.html
Missile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps
Missile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps
The Pentagon has accused the People’s Republic of making dramatic strides in beefing up its strategic arsenal, including on the basis of satellite images... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T10:55+0000
2022-01-04T11:11+0000
silo
united states
china
nuclear
satellite imaging
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092012196_0:53:1001:616_1920x0_80_0_0_69549d99d78bc0f2ad6faaf78412a630.jpg
The United States should act in a professional manner, and not try to judge the size of China’s nuclear arsenal using only satellite images, Fu Cong, director of the PRC Foreign Ministry’s arms control department, has said.“On the assertions made by US officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” Fu said at a briefing Tuesday.Fu stressed that China “will continue to modernise its nuclear arsenal to address” existing security challenges, and pointed to the formation of a more hostile security environment in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to US talk about the possible deployment of ground-based intermediate-range missiles. China's insecurities have been fuelled by US testing of new intermediate-range missile capabilities, and lobbying of allies in the region on the possible deployment of these weapons near the PRC. Washington began the missile testing immediately after scrapping the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia in 2019.China’s Nuke ArsenalUS media began reporting on the construction of new silos for China’s intercontinental ballistic missiles in mid-2021, with outlets claiming the PRC is building up to 119 silos near the city of Yumen in Gansu province, 110 more in Xinjiang, and a third site, supposedly meant to contain over 100 of China’s new Dongfeng-41 missiles, in its western desert areas. US nuclear experts and anonymous government officials estimate that the three sites could house between 350-400 long-range nuclear missiles total.Chinese media dismissed the reports, suggesting that some of the ‘silos’ written about were actually wind generators under construction, and pointing out that the Dongfeng-41 is a road-mobile missile system which doesn’t operate out of silos.In November, a new Pentagon report estimated that China will increase its nuclear arsenal to about 700 warheads in six years, and to over 1,000 by 2030. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that China currently possesses about 350 nuclear warheads – about five percent of America’s 5,500+ nukes. The US Department of Defence is also concerned about China’s development of a “nascent nuclear triad,” a capability Washington has had since the 1960s.Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has referred to China’s alleged nuclear buildup as “one of the largest shifts in geopolitical power that the world has ever experienced,” and has called on lawmakers to pump more cash into defence “to develop capabilities across all domains – land, sea, air, space, cyber and our strategic nuclear forces,” or “risk condemning future generations to failure.” The official has not specified publicly what more America can do on top of the $1.7 trillion it’s already spending to modernise its nuclear arsenal.The big five nuclear powers of Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain issued a joint statement Monday reaffirming that they are not targeting one another with their nukes, and affirming that they believe that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”China is the only major nuclear power with a declared ‘no-first use’ policy in place, and its current doctrine revolves around the concept of “minimum deterrence,” i.e. enough nuclear weapons to respond to an enemy attack, but not to launch aggression itself. Russia’s doctrine, meanwhile, allows for the use of nuclear weapons only in the event of an enemy nuclear attack, or an act of conventional aggression so severe that it threatens the existence of the Russian state.The Biden administration hinted last year that it may review the Trump-era nuclear doctrine – which authorises the US to use nuclear weapons in wartime preemptively and even against non-nuclear armed adversaries, in favour of a “no first use” commitment. However, major US allies in Europe and Asia have reportedly been lobbying Washington not to drop the doctrinal possibility of preemptive nuclear attacks against China and Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/chinese-media-slams-pentagon-over-malicious-claim-prc-is-set-to-become-top-nuclear-threat-1083789431.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/us-allies-reportedly-urge-biden-not-to-drop-possibility-of-preemptive-nuke-strike-on-russia-china-1090341199.html
"Fujian, China, traditional intercontinental missile silo. It's about 200-600 years old. The World heritage." ... The level of disinformation and propaganda put out by the israeloamerican regimes and the zio-media is down there in the muck. Totally corrupt. Nothing but lies.
0
Malgré les efforts de la Russie, que sa soit par oral ou par écrit, les Faucons trahiront les Traités Nucléaires en tentant des Frappes de Décapitation !!!
0
4
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092012196_54:0:945:668_1920x0_80_0_0_6c678e7bbda14d5018074cdaa88d5bf3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
silo, united states, china, nuclear, satellite imaging, nuclear weapons

Missile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps

10:55 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 04.01.2022)
© Photo : Planet Labs IncPlanet Labs satellite photo showing alleged 'Chinese missile silos' in the Yumen Gansu Windfarm.
Planet Labs satellite photo showing alleged 'Chinese missile silos' in the Yumen Gansu Windfarm. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© Photo : Planet Labs Inc
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Pentagon has accused the People’s Republic of making dramatic strides in beefing up its strategic arsenal, including on the basis of satellite images hinting at the construction of new missile silos. Against the backdrop of these claims, US allies have asked Washington not to scrap the contingency of preemptive nuclear strikes against Beijing.
The United States should act in a professional manner, and not try to judge the size of China’s nuclear arsenal using only satellite images, Fu Cong, director of the PRC Foreign Ministry’s arms control department, has said.
“On the assertions made by US officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” Fu said at a briefing Tuesday.
“As for the silos, I have also read the reports on this matter, but they are conflicting reports; someone says that they are silos for rockets, someone else – that they are wind generators. I am not in a position to confirm any report. But I can say that it’s not a serious matter to try to calculate the size of China’s nuclear forces based on these satellite images,” the diplomat added.
Fu stressed that China “will continue to modernise its nuclear arsenal to address” existing security challenges, and pointed to the formation of a more hostile security environment in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to US talk about the possible deployment of ground-based intermediate-range missiles. China's insecurities have been fuelled by US testing of new intermediate-range missile capabilities, and lobbying of allies in the region on the possible deployment of these weapons near the PRC. Washington began the missile testing immediately after scrapping the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia in 2019.
Commenting on nuclear arms reduction talks, Fu dismissed US demands that China join future nuclear negotiations between Washington and Moscow, pointing out that China’s nuclear arsenal is much, much smaller than those of America or Russia. “We will be happy to join if they have reduced to our level,” he said.
China’s Nuke Arsenal
US media began reporting on the construction of new silos for China’s intercontinental ballistic missiles in mid-2021, with outlets claiming the PRC is building up to 119 silos near the city of Yumen in Gansu province, 110 more in Xinjiang, and a third site, supposedly meant to contain over 100 of China’s new Dongfeng-41 missiles, in its western desert areas. US nuclear experts and anonymous government officials estimate that the three sites could house between 350-400 long-range nuclear missiles total.
Chinese media dismissed the reports, suggesting that some of the ‘silos’ written about were actually wind generators under construction, and pointing out that the Dongfeng-41 is a road-mobile missile system which doesn’t operate out of silos.
Military vehicles carrying DF-17 missiles participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on 1 October 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Chinese Media Slams Pentagon Over ‘Malicious’ Claim PRC is Set to Become Top Nuclear Threat
3 September 2021, 13:35 GMT
In November, a new Pentagon report estimated that China will increase its nuclear arsenal to about 700 warheads in six years, and to over 1,000 by 2030. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that China currently possesses about 350 nuclear warheads – about five percent of America’s 5,500+ nukes. The US Department of Defence is also concerned about China’s development of a “nascent nuclear triad,” a capability Washington has had since the 1960s.
Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has referred to China’s alleged nuclear buildup as “one of the largest shifts in geopolitical power that the world has ever experienced,” and has called on lawmakers to pump more cash into defence “to develop capabilities across all domains – land, sea, air, space, cyber and our strategic nuclear forces,” or “risk condemning future generations to failure.” The official has not specified publicly what more America can do on top of the $1.7 trillion it’s already spending to modernise its nuclear arsenal.
The big five nuclear powers of Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain issued a joint statement Monday reaffirming that they are not targeting one another with their nukes, and affirming that they believe that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
China is the only major nuclear power with a declared ‘no-first use’ policy in place, and its current doctrine revolves around the concept of “minimum deterrence,” i.e. enough nuclear weapons to respond to an enemy attack, but not to launch aggression itself. Russia’s doctrine, meanwhile, allows for the use of nuclear weapons only in the event of an enemy nuclear attack, or an act of conventional aggression so severe that it threatens the existence of the Russian state.
The Biden administration hinted last year that it may review the Trump-era nuclear doctrine – which authorises the US to use nuclear weapons in wartime preemptively and even against non-nuclear armed adversaries, in favour of a “no first use” commitment. However, major US allies in Europe and Asia have reportedly been lobbying Washington not to drop the doctrinal possibility of preemptive nuclear attacks against China and Russia.
This image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
US Allies Reportedly Urge Biden Not to Drop Possibility of Preemptive Nuke Strike on Russia, China
30 October 2021, 10:39 GMT
700000
Discuss
Popular comments
"Fujian, China, traditional intercontinental missile silo. It's about 200-600 years old. The World heritage." ... The level of disinformation and propaganda put out by the israeloamerican regimes and the zio-media is down there in the muck. Totally corrupt. Nothing but lies.
vtvot tak
4 January, 14:09 GMT
000000
Malgré les efforts de la Russie, que sa soit par oral ou par écrit, les Faucons trahiront les Traités Nucléaires en tentant des Frappes de Décapitation !!!
STABOU Youssef
4 January, 14:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:07 GMTTop-Ranked Novak Djokovic Set to Defend Australian Open Crown After COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption
10:55 GMTMissile Silos or Wind Turbines? China Asks US Not to Estimate PRC Nuke Arsenal Using Satellite Snaps
10:47 GMTMoscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not Confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
10:28 GMTUK Hospitals Declare Critical Incidents, Urge ‘More Cautious Approach’ to COVID-19 Restrictions
09:58 GMTUS Court Bars Pentagon From Punishing Seamen for Vaccination Refusal
09:02 GMTElon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes
08:51 GMTTrump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene
07:32 GMTOver 500,000 People Sign Petition Against Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
07:25 GMTHouse Dems Expect ‘More Decentralised, Younger And Diverse' Leadership in Post-Nancy Pelosi Era
06:34 GMTUS Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Guards
06:33 GMTBeijing Says AUKUS Pact Undermines Nuclear Non-Proliferation
06:31 GMT'Miracle Worker': Piers Morgan Blasts Ralf Rangnick as Man United Suffers Shocking Loss to Wolves
06:22 GMTIndian Police Detain Engineering Student in 'Online Sale' of Muslim Women Case
06:02 GMTQuadrantids Meteor Shower Lights Up Sky Over Tenerife
05:28 GMT‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:24 GMTUS Registers Over 1Mln COVID Cases in 24 Hours
04:11 GMTFormer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Avoid Charges Over Nursing Home Death Count
03:48 GMTOntario Court Awards $107 Million to Families of Victims From Downed Ukrainian Flight 752
03:42 GMTSplit Screen Day
03:17 GMTVerizon, AT&T Agree to Delay 5G Rollout for Two Weeks After Plea From Airline Industry